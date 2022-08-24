Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An iconic image has resurfaced on the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, the most powerful storm on record to hit southern Florida.

On 24th August 1992, Andrew made landfall as a rare Category 5 hurricane, killing at least 43 people and destroying more than 50,000 homes.

In the early hours of that morning, a radar image issued by the National Weather Service in Miami gave an ominous sense of what lay ahead with tightly-packed storm bands cloaking southern Florida.

It struck in South Miami-Dade County before sunrise with maximum sustained winds of 165mph, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported.

Hurricane Andrew caused close to $30billion in damages in the southern United States, the most expensive disaster in the country’s history until Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Image from NOAA’s GOES-7 satellite of Hurricane Andrew approaching South Florida on August 23, 1992 (NOAA)

The community of Homestead, just north of the Florida Keys, suffered the most devastation with more than 99 per cent of its mobile homes completely destroyed.

After barrelling through Florida, Hurricane Andrew then shifted into the Gulf of Mexico. It made a second landfall near Point Chevreuil, Louisiana two days later as a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph.