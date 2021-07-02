Storm Elsa strengthens to a hurricane off Florida – sparking fears for Surfside rescue effort
Harriet Sinclair@sinclair_h
Friday 02 July 2021 13:49 comments
Storm Elsa has strengthened into a hurricane, prompting warnings in the eastern Caribbean as it continues to batter Barbados, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
The hurricane also prompted fears over rescue efforts at the collapsed Champlain Towers condo in Miami, as experts warned the hurricane could hit Florida by next week.
Parts of the southern Florida Peninsula could be hit with heavy winds and rainfall as the storm makes land.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies