Storm Elsa has has strengthened into a hurricane, threatening Florida rescue efforts

Storm Elsa has strengthened into what has become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Friday, pounding down on the eastern Caribbean.

The hurricane has forced schools, businesses and airports to close in the region, with a hurricane warning in effect for Barbados, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

With the hurricane believed to be headed towards Florida, there are fears that it could hamper rescue efforts in Surfside, Miami, where responders have been working tirelessly to search for survivors following the 24 June partial collapse of a residential building.

At least 18 people have been confirmed dead in the incident at the Champlain Towers South condominium, while 145 people are still unaccounted for.