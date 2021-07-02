Hurricane Elsa path - live: Storm batters eastern Caribbean and threatens Miami condo collapse rescue efforts
Storm Elsa has strengthened into what has become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Friday, pounding down on the eastern Caribbean.
The hurricane has forced schools, businesses and airports to close in the region, with a hurricane warning in effect for Barbados, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
With the hurricane believed to be headed towards Florida, there are fears that it could hamper rescue efforts in Surfside, Miami, where responders have been working tirelessly to search for survivors following the 24 June partial collapse of a residential building.
At least 18 people have been confirmed dead in the incident at the Champlain Towers South condominium, while 145 people are still unaccounted for.
‘I am pleading with you’: St Vincent PM says hurricane cannot be taken lightly
St Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has warned that the winds Hurricane Elsa will bring could cause major “damage”.
As Elsa sustained winds of around 75 mph (120 kph), the St Vincent PM said: “I am pleading with you. Let us not take this hurricane lightly,” according to The Associated Press.
“This is not the time to play the fool,” Mr Gonsalves said.
Where will hurricane hit and will it reach Florida?
As Hurricane Elsa batters the Caribbean, there are fears that it could also impact parts of southern Florida, raising concerns that the tropical cyclone could shut down rescue efforts at the collapsed Champlain Towers condo in Miami.
US news editor Harriet Sinclair takes a look at where Elsa is expected to hit and whether the storm will reach Florida:
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Hurricane Elsa as the tropical cyclone pounds down on the eastern Caribbean as it makes its way towards Florida.
