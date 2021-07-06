Tropical storm Elsa to reach hurricane strength again before landfall in Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa is now forecast to once again become a hurricane before making landfall in Florida, likely near Tampa Bay.

Elsa has strengthened and now has maximum sustained winds of 70mph.

As of 2pm ET on Tuesday the storm system was located 95 miles northwest of Key West, or 180 miles south of Tampa, moving north parallel to the Gulf Coast at 9mph.

Forecasters expect the storm to move near or over portions of Florida’s west coast on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Elsa is then expected to make landfall on the north Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday, before moving across the state and then the southeastern US on Thursday.

