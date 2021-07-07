Airports and schools in Florida have closed their doors in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Elsa, which is expected to make landfall on the state’s west coast in a matter of hours.

The storm battered St Lucia and the Dominican Republic as it ripped through the Caribbean, killing at least three people, and is set to hit the US this morning.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told Floridians to be prepared for storm conditions, warning on Tuesday: “You’re going to see impacts all across the west coast into the morning hours.”

He added: “Anything east of the eye will have some storm impacts for sure,” Florida Politics reported.

Mr DeSantis said forecasts have predicted the cyclone will come ashore sometime between 8am and 9am on Wednesday.

Reports have said that the hurricane had weakened to a tropical storm as it threatened Florida’s northern Gulf Coast, but a hurricane warning remained in effect for a long stretch of coastline.

“We ask that you please take it seriously,” Me DeSantis said on Tuesday in Tallahassee. “This is not a time to joyride because we do have hazardous conditions out there.”

Additional reporting by the Associated Press