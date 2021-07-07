Tropical Storm Elsa has finally made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast as dramatic satellite video has emerged showing the cyclone barreling towards the state.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed the system went ashore in Taylor County, along the North Florida Gulf Coast just past 11am on Wednesday.

“Elsa is moving toward the north near 14 mph (22 kph) and a generally northward motion is expected to continue through this afternoon,” the agency said in its latest advisory.

They added: “The storm should then move across the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States through Thursday.”

The touchdown comes after a dramatic satellite video showed the storm barrelling towards the state on Tuesday, at which point it had briefly restrengthened into a hurricane.

Since then, forecasters said that the hurricane had weakened back to a tropical storm as it headed towards landfall, but hurricane warnings remained in effect for a long stretch of the state’s coastline.

As the storm touched down, the NHC confirmed that the warning along the west coast of Florida has been changed to a tropical storm warning.

The agency confirmed that maximum sustained winds had been recorded near 65 mph (100kph) with “higher gusts” but noted that they expect the storm to weaken as it moves further inland.

The storm dumped rain as it hit the Gulf Coast but appears to have spared the state significant damage and widespread power outages that were feared ahead of its landfall.

Airports and schools closed their doors in anticipation of the arrival of Elsa with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asking that residents take the storm “seriously”.

This is not a time to joyride because we do have hazardous conditions out there,” Mr DeSantis said on Tuesday in Tallahassee.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press