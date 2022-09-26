Jump to content

Disney ‘closely monitoring’ Hurricane Ian as storm expected to hit theme park

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Monday 26 September 2022 18:40
Comments

Related video: Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian

Disney has said that it’s “closely monitoring” Hurricane Ian as the storm is expected to hit the theme park.

Walt Disney World Resort is operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members,” the company said on Saturday night in its most recent statement.

The hurricane’s path is projected to directly hit the Walt Disney World Resort and the Universal Orlando Resort in Central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Residents in Florida should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officals, and closely monitor updates to the forecast,” the centre said.

Floridians worked frantically to get sandbags in place and stock up on supplies on Monday as the state prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian, including torrential rains, strong winds able to do damage, and a boost in the stormy conditions later this week, Reuters reported.

Recommended

More follows...

