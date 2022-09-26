Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Governor Ron DeSantis warned people to prepare but not panic as Hurricane Ian looks set to bring severe winds, flash flooding, storm surge and possible tornadoes to Florida.

The storm officially became a Category 1 hurricane early on Monday and is forecast to strengthen as it moves towards Florida through the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of this week.

The powerful system will impact the Cayman Islands and western Cuba later today. “Efforts to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned. Classes were suspended in Pinar del Rio province of Cuba and evacuations planned. Ian had been upgraded on approach to Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.

Florida’s governor gave an update from the state meteorologist at the Monday briefing, reporting that the storm was 375 miles south of Key West with sustained winds of 80mph.

He warned that it would bring severe impacts to large parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast with impacts beginning up to 36 hours before the peak.

“This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Gov DeSantis said. He added that the hurrican’s path was still uncertain meaning that it could “wobble” in or away from the peninsula.

Regardless, because of the hurricane’s size, storm surge warnings and watches were in place throughout southwest Florida and some counties were already issuing evacuation orders.

Florida’s Department of Transport had suspended tolls on major highways in Tampa to allow people to evacuate and a number of school districts were cancelling classes.

Some 5,000 National Guard had been mobilized in the state with additional troops on hand in neighboring Georgia and Alabama.

Gov DeSantis urged people not to panic buy, noting that essentials like water were making it to major grocery store chains and that gas stations were being topped off with fuel.

He also warned people to be careful if using a generator and keep it outside the home. In recent years, a number of deaths have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning during storms after people used generators inside properties.

The governor will speak again on Tuesday and may give an additional briefing late on Monday as the storm progresses.

As Florida prepares, Atlantic Canada is recovering from post-tropical cyclone Fiona which made landfall in Nova Scotia early on Saturday.

At least five deaths were reported in the Caribbean, and one death in Canada, authorities said.

The body of a 73-year-old woman was dicovered in the water after she went missing in Channel-Port Aux Basques, a town on the southern coast of the Canadian province of Newfoundland.

Police said the woman was inside her residence moments before a wave struck the home on Saturday morning, tearing away a portion of the basement.

This is an ongoing news story and will be updated