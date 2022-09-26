Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ as Ian expected to rapidly intensify into hurricane
Follow live updates on the extreme weather event
Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.
The National Hurricane Center forecasts that by mid-week, Ian will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.
The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration. “We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.
Meanwhile, the authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations today. Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida.
As Florida prepares for the incoming weather event, Canada is starting to assess the damage and begin recovery efforts after being hammered by post-tropical cyclone Fiona on Saturday. It has also mobilised its army for rescue and assessment of the damage.
Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane
President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.
The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.
Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.
The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale before heading to Orlando to speak at a Democratic National Committee rally for Florida Democratic candidates.
The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by the end of Sunday before it reaches Florida mid-week
Hurricane Fiona: Search begins for 73-year-old woman feared to be washed out to sea
Over in Canada, a search is now under way to find a missing 73-year-old woman who is feared to have been washed out to sea by Hurricane Fiona.
The elderly woman was last seen inside her home in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland, on Saturday morning, as the storm pummelled the east coast of Canada, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
Moments later, a huge wave struck her home, ripping away part of the basement, police said.
The 73-year-old has not been seen or heard from since.
The Indepedent's Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Woman, 73, feared to be washed out to sea by Hurricane Fiona
Canadian military has been drafted in to help with recovery efforts after Fiona hammered east coast on Saturday
Floridians begin stockpiling in preparation for hurricane
Floridians have begun stockpiling essential items in preparation for the storm, amid fears that it could lead to mass power outages in hard-hit areas.
At one Home Depot in Tampa, shoppers lined up for the store opening at 6am on Saturday, reported the Associated Press.
By early afternoon, the store had sold 600 cases of water and completely ran out of generators.
At a Costco store in Lake Mary, shoppers were also seen stocking up on water bottles, while others lined up to fill their vehicles with gas, reported FOX35.
Brian McDonald told the outlet he had some supplies already at home but was getting extra water bottles and canned food just in case.
“It looks like it’s going to go the west of us, and we’re not going to get hit too bad,” he said.
“We went through Hurricane Andrew, and Hurricane Andrew looked like it was going to the Carolinas and then took a 90-degree turn, so you never know.”
Georgia activates state operations center
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has activated the State Operations Center to respond to potential damage from Tropical Storm Ian.
Mr Kemp said he made the move on Sunday as Ian could result in severe weather damage for large parts of the state.
“I urge my fellow Georgians to monitor this storm as it evolves and calmly take the necessary precautions to keep their families and neighbors safe, if the storm continues to intensify,” he said in a statement.
“Throughout the week, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance.”
Florida prepares to send 2m meals and 1m gallons of water to affected areas
The Florida government is taking stock of two million meals and one million gallons of water which it will be able to distribute to affected areas when the time comes.
Officials said at Sunday’s press conference that the impact of the storm will be far-reaching across the state and it is preparing now to have essential goods in place.
Governor Ron DeSantis said that Tropical Storm Ian will be a hurricane within the next 24 hours and will likely be a major hurricane “very soon”.
Mr DeSantis urged residents to ensure they have enough food, water, batteries, medicine and fuel as he warned that power outages are to be expected.
“Make preparations now,” he said.
“Listen to local officials and just prepare that with hurricane of this magnitude those things are likely to happen.”
Floridians wait for sandbags to protect themselves from Ian
Floridians in certain areas that are in the path of Ian are bracing for the landfall with sandbags.
7News Miami reported that there was a long line of cars at Macfarlane Park in West Tampa as they waited for sandbags to protect themselves from the heavy rain.
One of the residents was quoted as saying that “this is a first. I’m a little concerned, but I feel better now that we’ve got these [sandbags].” She said she had to wait for more than two hours to receive them.
She added: “Well, now I know where the flood zones are and what you need to do if something severe happens, just go do it.”
DeSantis says he ‘appreciates’ Biden’s ‘quick action’
The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration on Saturday.
“We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.
Mr Biden declared a state of emergency in Florida on Saturday, authorising the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the SunShine State.
Mr DeSantis also extended the state of emergency from 24 counties to the entire state on Saturday.
Officials said on Sunday that they had also received calls from every state in the southeast region, saying that they were “ready and willing to help in our time of need”.
Authorities in Florida ready with meals and water for residents
As Florida braces for Ian, Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said on Sunday that the division had 360 trailers loaded with meals and water ready to distribute to residents.
Tropical storm Ian is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early on Monday, forecasters have predicted.
The National Hurricane Center said that the storm is expected to generate three to six inches of rain in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
“Mr Guthrie said: “We could see a situation where we have a Category 4 storm surge, and potentially a Category 1 or 2 landfall.”
Both Mr Guthrie, and Governor Ron DeSantis warned those living on the coast of Florida’s western peninsula to prepare for the landfall of a major hurricane.
When will Ian reach Florida?
Forecasts show that Tropical Storm Ian will strengthen into a hurricane by the end of Sunday as it charts a path across the Caribbean.
Jamaica and Grand Cayman are expected to be impacted by heavy rain, possible flash flooding and storm surge within the next 24 hours.
On Monday night, Ian could move over western Cuba, where several hurricane warnings are in place.
The hurricane is then forecast to make landfall on the west coast or panhandle of Florida around the middle of the week.
Cuba to begin evacuations today
The authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations Monday, the Associated Press reports.
Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida.
Local media reported that Cuban authorities are beginning evacuations from vulnerable areas starting Monday.
On Sunday night, Ian was moving northwest at 13 mph, about 140 miles south of Grand Cayman in Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.
