Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1664196929

Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ as Ian expected to rapidly intensify into hurricane

Follow live updates on the extreme weather event

Rachel Sharp,Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 26 September 2022 13:55
Comments
Central Florida stores struggle to keep water on shelves ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts that by mid-week, Ian will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.

The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration. “We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations today. Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida.

As Florida prepares for the incoming weather event, Canada is starting to assess the damage and begin recovery efforts after being hammered by post-tropical cyclone Fiona on Saturday. It has also mobilised its army for rescue and assessment of the damage.

Recommended

1664193600

Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.

The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.

Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.

The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale before heading to Orlando to speak at a Democratic National Committee rally for Florida Democratic candidates.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by the end of Sunday before it reaches Florida mid-week

Rachel Sharp26 September 2022 13:00
1664190000

Hurricane Fiona: Search begins for 73-year-old woman feared to be washed out to sea

Over in Canada, a search is now under way to find a missing 73-year-old woman who is feared to have been washed out to sea by Hurricane Fiona.

The elderly woman was last seen inside her home in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland, on Saturday morning, as the storm pummelled the east coast of Canada, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Moments later, a huge wave struck her home, ripping away part of the basement, police said.

The 73-year-old has not been seen or heard from since.

The Indepedent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Woman, 73, feared to be washed out to sea by Hurricane Fiona

Canadian military has been drafted in to help with recovery efforts after Fiona hammered east coast on Saturday

Rachel Sharp26 September 2022 12:00
1664186400

Floridians begin stockpiling in preparation for hurricane

Floridians have begun stockpiling essential items in preparation for the storm, amid fears that it could lead to mass power outages in hard-hit areas.

At one Home Depot in Tampa, shoppers lined up for the store opening at 6am on Saturday, reported the Associated Press.

By early afternoon, the store had sold 600 cases of water and completely ran out of generators.

At a Costco store in Lake Mary, shoppers were also seen stocking up on water bottles, while others lined up to fill their vehicles with gas, reported FOX35.

Brian McDonald told the outlet he had some supplies already at home but was getting extra water bottles and canned food just in case.

“It looks like it’s going to go the west of us, and we’re not going to get hit too bad,” he said.

“We went through Hurricane Andrew, and Hurricane Andrew looked like it was going to the Carolinas and then took a 90-degree turn, so you never know.”

Rachel Sharp26 September 2022 11:00
1664182800

Georgia activates state operations center

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has activated the State Operations Center to respond to potential damage from Tropical Storm Ian.

Mr Kemp said he made the move on Sunday as Ian could result in severe weather damage for large parts of the state.

“I urge my fellow Georgians to monitor this storm as it evolves and calmly take the necessary precautions to keep their families and neighbors safe, if the storm continues to intensify,” he said in a statement.

“Throughout the week, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance.”

Rachel Sharp26 September 2022 10:00
1664179200

Florida prepares to send 2m meals and 1m gallons of water to affected areas

The Florida government is taking stock of two million meals and one million gallons of water which it will be able to distribute to affected areas when the time comes.

Officials said at Sunday’s press conference that the impact of the storm will be far-reaching across the state and it is preparing now to have essential goods in place.

Governor Ron DeSantis said that Tropical Storm Ian will be a hurricane within the next 24 hours and will likely be a major hurricane “very soon”.

Mr DeSantis urged residents to ensure they have enough food, water, batteries, medicine and fuel as he warned that power outages are to be expected.

“Make preparations now,” he said.

“Listen to local officials and just prepare that with hurricane of this magnitude those things are likely to happen.”

Rachel Sharp26 September 2022 09:00
1664177438

Floridians wait for sandbags to protect themselves from Ian

Floridians in certain areas that are in the path of Ian are bracing for the landfall with sandbags.

7News Miami reported that there was a long line of cars at Macfarlane Park in West Tampa as they waited for sandbags to protect themselves from the heavy rain.

One of the residents was quoted as saying that “this is a first. I’m a little concerned, but I feel better now that we’ve got these [sandbags].” She said she had to wait for more than two hours to receive them.

She added: “Well, now I know where the flood zones are and what you need to do if something severe happens, just go do it.”

Maroosha Muzaffar26 September 2022 08:30
1664175600

DeSantis says he ‘appreciates’ Biden’s ‘quick action’

The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration on Saturday.

“We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.

Mr Biden declared a state of emergency in Florida on Saturday, authorising the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the SunShine State.

Mr DeSantis also extended the state of emergency from 24 counties to the entire state on Saturday.

Officials said on Sunday that they had also received calls from every state in the southeast region, saying that they were “ready and willing to help in our time of need”.

Rachel Sharp26 September 2022 08:00
1664174738

Authorities in Florida ready with meals and water for residents

As Florida braces for Ian, Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said on Sunday that the division had 360 trailers loaded with meals and water ready to distribute to residents.

Tropical storm Ian is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early on Monday, forecasters have predicted.

The National Hurricane Center said that the storm is expected to generate three to six inches of rain in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

“Mr Guthrie said: “We could see a situation where we have a Category 4 storm surge, and potentially a Category 1 or 2 landfall.”

Both Mr Guthrie, and Governor Ron DeSantis warned those living on the coast of Florida’s western peninsula to prepare for the landfall of a major hurricane.

Maroosha Muzaffar26 September 2022 07:45
1664172840

When will Ian reach Florida?

Forecasts show that Tropical Storm Ian will strengthen into a hurricane by the end of Sunday as it charts a path across the Caribbean.

Jamaica and Grand Cayman are expected to be impacted by heavy rain, possible flash flooding and storm surge within the next 24 hours.

On Monday night, Ian could move over western Cuba, where several hurricane warnings are in place.

The hurricane is then forecast to make landfall on the west coast or panhandle of Florida around the middle of the week.

Rachel Sharp26 September 2022 07:14
1664171103

Cuba to begin evacuations today

The authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations Monday, the Associated Press reports.

Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida.

Local media reported that Cuban authorities are beginning evacuations from vulnerable areas starting Monday.

On Sunday night, Ian was moving northwest at 13 mph, about 140 miles south of Grand Cayman in Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maroosha Muzaffar26 September 2022 06:45

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in