Florida shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian

A shopping plaza in Daytona Beach, Florida, was heavily damaged after Hurricane Ian ripped through parts of the state.

The storm made landfall on Wednesday, 28 September, as a Category 4.

Ian weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph at 8am on Thursday, but remained extremely dangerous, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Parts of the roof, interiors, and the windows at the strip mall have been destroyed.

