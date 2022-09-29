Hurricane Ian death toll rises as 2.5 million left without power

Hurricane Ian has left at least five people dead and 2.5 million trapped at home without electricity, after battering Florida with 155mph winds as it made landfall late on Wednesday 28 September.

The near-Category 5 hurricane ripped off roofs, flooded streets and homes, collapsed a bridge and damaged power lines.

“We have received a major disaster declaration for nine counties, but we do expect more,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said in a briefing on Thursday (29 September).

In some areas emergency services are still waiting for winds to drop before response can begin.

