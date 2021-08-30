Storm Ida - live: Louisiana suffers ‘catastrophic’ damage as million lose power in hurricane aftermath
Follow here for the latest updates after weather system makes landfall at Port Fourchon
Hurricane Ida, the fifth-strongest to ever hit the mainland United States, has finally been downgraded to a tropical storm after spending 16 hours churning across Louisiana in what Joe Biden declared a “major disaster”.
Intensifying faster than experts had predicted, the weather system blasted into New Orleans exactly 16 years to the day after the devastating Hurricane Katrina, where it knocked power out across the city, tore off roofs and even reversed the flow of the Mississippi River.
Residents of the Gulf Coast evacuated their homes and businesses were shut down as much of the Louisiana coastline was plunged under water. The hurricane claimed at least one life, after a tree fell onto a residential property in Baton Rouge.
Louisiana’s governor John Bel Edwards lamented that, “if you had to draw up the worst possible path for a hurricane in Louisiana, it would be something very, very close to what we’re seeing”, warning residents of his state to brace for potentially weeks of recovery.
It was declared a tropical storm on Monday by the National Hurricane Centre, which warned that dangerous storm surges, damaging winds, and flash flooding would continue over portions of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.
Governor: Levee system working ‘extremely well’ but storm has been ‘catastrophic’
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told MSNBC that the rain and wind that hit his state has been “catastrophic”.
He said the state will have “flooding issues” and that “we certainly have people that are in the second floors of their house and some in the attic,” Mr Edwards said.
He added that a bright spot in the chaos was that “all of our levee systems performed extremely well, especially the hurricane risk reduction system around New Orleans”.
Mr Edwards said that first responders haven’t been able to get to everyone stuck on the upper floors of their homes.
“Three o’clock this morning, as soon as the weather improved enough, we dispatched urban search and rescue teams to the most affected areas,” he said.
“We have over 900 members of our search and rescue team comprised of teams that came from 16 different states that [don’t] include our National Guard, the entirety of which has been mobilized. They have 195 motor vehicles and 73 boats,” he added. “People are being rescued, even as we speak.”
Videos show damage in aftermath of Hurricane Ida
Al Roker almost knocked out covering hurricane Ida
NBC weatherman Al Roker was smacked by waves during his live show on Monday as the powerful hurricane Ida crashed into the shores of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
The TV meteorologist appeared on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday clad in a full-body wetsuit as he struggled to stand his ground in the windy storm with raging waters near Lake Pontchartrain.
“I guess we lost communication,” Roker said on mic at one point to host Chuck Todd while struggling to stand still.
“It’s basically a 15-mile-wide F3 tornado,” he said about the hurricane which was packed with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as a Category 4 storm. On the Fujita scale of tornado intensity, F3 indicates a severe tornado with wind speed between 158 and 206 mph.
Read more:
Al Roker almost knocked out covering hurricane Ida
His viewers were left terrified after the video went viral and expressed concerns for his well being
Power and emergency phone line remains out in New Orleans
Storm Ida: First death reported as a million people left without power
The first death stemming from Storm Ida has been reported as one million people have been left without power.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday night that it had received reports that a person had been injured from a fallen tree in Prairieville, Louisiana, southeast of Baton Rouge. Deputies at the scene confirmed that the person had died, the first death reported during the storm.
Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Catrina that devastated the state in 2005 between 23 and 31 August.
According to the National Hurricane Centre, Ida moved inland as a category 4 storm with winds measuring up to 150mph. By 10pm ET, it had moved down to a category 2 storm with winds of up to 110mph.
In Louisiana, more than a million people are without power, as well as 100,000 in Mississippi.
Entergy New Orleans said in a Sunday night alert that all of Orleans parish had lost power “due to catastrophic transmission damage”.
Read more:
Storm Ida: First death reported as a million people left without power
‘Once the storm has passed, you need to be prepared to shelter in place for the first 72 hours,’ governor tells residents
Investors scramble to calculate Hurricane Ida’s impact on US oil and gas
According to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, Hurricane Ida has caused the evacuation of more than half of the platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, our economics editor Anna Isaac reports.
Investors signalled that the outages could drive up US petrol prices in coming weeks, as the means of turning crude oil into major byproducts is severely limited by the hurricane and its aftermath.
US petrol prices rose more than 3 per cent as investors tried to work out how long it would take to get major oil refineries running again.
Investors scramble to calculate Hurricane Ida’s impact on US oil, gas
The Gulf of Mexico, a major hub for US energy production, was hard-hit by the extreme weather
As daylight begins to reveal the true scale of the damage in Louisiana, US weather service officials in New Orleans have compiled a list of streets known to have flooded.
Here are more pictures from overnight in Louisiana.
Mississippi river reversal ‘extremely uncommon’, government hydrologist says
A Louisiana-based hydrologist has shed more light on Ida’s impact on the Mississippi River, which was found to be flowing in reverse.
“I remember, off hand, that there was some flow reversal of the Mississippi River during Hurricane Katrina, but it is extremely uncommon,” Scott Perrien, a supervising hydrologist at the US Geological Survey’s Lower Mississippi Gulf Water Science Centre told CNN.
The river level rose about 7 feet on Sunday due to storm surges pushing up the river at the USGS gauge, located some 20 miles south of New Orleans, during which time, Mr Perrien said, “the flow of the river slowed from about 2 feet per second down to about half a foot per second in the other direction”.
“The river is feeling the effects of the storm over a large area,” he added.
The National Weather Service has posted this safety update:
They are urging people to take care near damaged buildings and avoid power lines and floodwaters, where possible.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies