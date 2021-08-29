Hurricane Ida - live: Thousands flee as ‘extremely dangerous’ category 4 storm bears down on Louisiana
Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in the United States on Sunday as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm that could bring a life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage and flooding rainfall, officials have warned.
The weather system threatens to plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under water, having intensified faster than experts had predicted on Saturday. Residents of the Gulf Coast have been evacuating their homes and businesses have been shut down.
Early on Sunday Ida was a Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the National Hurricane Center said. At 4 am CDT (9 am GMT) it was located about 75 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, with top sustained winds of 140 mph.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on Saturday that the storm could be the state’s worst direct hit by a hurricane since the 1850s.
Ida landfall expected around lunchtime
Winds strengthen to 150mph, says hurricane center
The US National Hurricane Center has warned that wind speeds are increasing as the storm nears land.
In a release published within the last hour, the agency said: “Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts.” Sustained wind speeds had been given as 140mph until now.
A sustained wind of 82 mph and a gust to 107 mph were also reported at one of the agency’s stations at Pilot’s Station East near Southwest Pass, Louisiana.
Ida feared to be worst direct hit hurricane since 1850s
John Bel Edwards, Louisiana’s governor, said on Saturday that the storm could be the state’s worst direct hit by a hurricane since the 1850s.
Southern Louisiana is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Laura from a year ago. The state was also devastated 16 years ago this week by Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people.
But Louisiana is not planning to evacuate hospitals now strained by an influx of Covid-19 patients, Mr Edwards said.
“The implications of having a Category 4 storm while hospitals are full are beyond what we normally contemplate,” Edwards said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.
Officials ordered widespread evacuations of low-lying and coastal areas, jamming highways and leading some gasoline stations to run dry as residents and vacationers fled the seashore.
“This is a powerful and dangerous storm - it is moving faster than we had thought it would be, so we have a little less time to prepare,” said Dr Joseph Kanter, Louisiana’s chief medical official. “There is a lot of Covid out there - there are a lot of risks out there.”
Satellite images show storm's path
Ida set to make landfall on Sunday
Category 4 Hurricane Ida is set to make landfall on Sunday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain with the threat of flooding.
By early Sunday Ida was located about 75 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, carrying top sustained winds of 140 mph.
Ida could inflict a life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage and flooding rainfall, the National Hurricane Center said.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of Hurricane Ida, which is due to make landfall on Sunday.
