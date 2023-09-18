✕ Close Hurricane Lee path tracker

Storm Lee made landfall at around 4pm in far western Nova Scotia, with winds whipping at 70mph, which killed one person and left thousands without electricity.

Although it has been downgraded to a ‘post-tropical cyclone,’ it is still producing hurricane-force winds, battering a large swath of New England and Maritime Canada.

A 51-year-old motorist died in Searsport, Maine, after a large tree limb fell on his vehicle on a US highway.

The tree limb brought down live power lines, and utility workers had to cut power before the man could be removed, said police chief Brian Lunt.

The storm was so big that it caused power outages several hundred miles from its center. At midday Saturday, 11 per cent of electricity customers in Maine lacked power, along with 27 per cent of Nova Scotia, 8 per cent of New Brunswick and 3 per cent of Prince Edward Island.

Although both Massachusetts and Maine previously declared states of emergency, Massachusetts lifted its state of emergency on Saturday.

The Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for hundreds of miles of coastline from Massachusetts to Nova Scotia, affecting some 9 million people.