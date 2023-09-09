Hurricane Lee downgraded to Category 3 storm as US impacts still ‘too soon to know’: Live
Storm could intensify further and reach wind speeds of 180mph, forecasters warn
Hurricane Lee downgrades to tropical storm
Hurricane Lee exploded into a powerful Category 5 storm within 24 hours as it whirled across the open Atlanta Ocean but has downgraded to a Category 3, though forecasted predict could gain strength over the weekend and into next week.
“Confidence in the intensity forecast is low at the moment, although it is likely that Lee will remain a dangerous hurricane for at least the next [five] days,” according to the National Hurricane Center.
It remains “too soon to know” what its potential impacts “if any” along the US Atlantic seaboard could look like, though “dangerous surf and rip currents are expected” on Sunday and Monday and could “worsen” in the coming week, the center announced.
Lee was roughly 400 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands as of Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.
The storm is expected to pass north of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the northern Leeward Islands, according to forecasters, but life-threatening surf and rip conditions generated by the hurricane could impact the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas and Bermuda.
‘Way too soon’ to chart US impacts, if any, but Lee could strengthen as it moves across open ocean
Hurricane Lee ramped up to a Category 5 storm within 24 hours this week, but it has been downgraded to a Category 3 and will likely lose strength over the course of the day as it struggles with wind shear.
The National Hurricane Center continues to stress it is still “way too soon” to know what impacts, if any, the storm could have along the East Coast of the US, and the storm could gain strength as it continues to move with sustained winds at 115 mph as of Saturday morning.
Dangerous and life-threatening rip currents are affecting parts of the Leeward Islands, according to NHC. Those conditions are expected to impact parts of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas and Bermuda over the weekend.
Will Hurricane Lee reach New York?
Some forecast models suggest that Hurricane Lee could graze the US East Coast - but the jury is still out.
“Regardless, dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the US East Coast beginning Sunday,” the National Hurricane Center warned.
Joe Sommerlad reports
Will Hurricane Lee reach New York?
Category 5 storm strengthened on Thursday night and is headed towards Caribbean islands
Watch: Inside the eye of Hurricane Lee
Lee gains elite status
Lee is expected to keep strengthening and reach winds of up to 180mph (290kph).
Only seven Atlantic hurricanes have had winds of that magnitude since 1966, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
Among those was Hurricane Dorian, which pummeled the northern Bahamas in 2019 as a Category 5 storm, hovering over small islands for some two days.
The Associated Press
Lee gains elite status
Lee is expected to keep strengthening and reach winds of up to 180mph (290kph).
Only seven Atlantic hurricanes have had winds of that magnitude since 1966, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
Among those was Hurricane Dorian, which pummeled the northern Bahamas in 2019 as a Category 5 storm, hovering over small islands for some two days.
The Associated Press
Watch: Inside the eye of Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee powers through Caribbean as forecasters warn ‘too soon to know’ of US impact next week
‘We will see waves between 10 and 15 feet, so we don’t want anyone on the beaches’.
Hurricane Lee powers through Caribbean as ‘too soon to know’ on US impacts next week
‘We will see waves between 10 and 15 feet (3- 5metres), so we don’t want anyone on the beaches’
Ocean warnings
The National Hurricane Center said that dangerous surf and deadly rip currents will likely hit the northern Leeward Islands later Friday from Hurricane Lee.
They would spread to Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Bermuda over the weekend.
“We will see waves between 10 and 15 feet (3 and 5 meters), so we don’t want anyone on the beaches,” said Ernesto Morales with the National Weather Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The National Hurricane Center said dangerous surf and rip currents were forecast for most of the US East Coast starting Sunday. (AP)
Will Hurricane Lee reach New York?
Some forecast models suggest that Hurricane Lee could graze the US East Coast - but the jury is still out.
“Regardless, dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the US East Coast beginning Sunday,” the National Hurricane Center warned.
Joe Sommerlad reports
Will Hurricane Lee reach New York?
Category 5 storm strengthened on Thursday night and is headed towards Caribbean islands
FEMA prepared for worst-case scenario in Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee strengthened to a Category 5 storm on Thursday evening. The same day, Joe Biden was briefed by the Federal Emergecy Management Agency about its preparations in the event the storm’s force caused disruptions in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
FEMA said it had prepared approximately 4.5 million meals and nearly 8.9 million liters of water for Puerto Rico. Another 250,000 meals and more than 600,000 liters of water were made available for the US Virgin Islands.
The agency also deployed rapid response teams to both of the US territories in the event the storm turned and threatened the islands.
Thankfully, Hurricane Lee did not make landfall on any of the islands and is continuing north along the US east coast.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies