Hurricane Lee live tracker: Hurricane watch issued in New England as flooding threat to Boston, New York
Forecasters warn of storm surge leading to coastal and inland flooding near East Coast cities
Hurricane Lee downgraded to Category 3
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring powerful winds and coastal flooding to southern New England on Friday afternoon before spreading north into Atlantic Canada.
As the Category 1 system pounded Bermuda on Thursday, Maine was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years and saw a state of emergency declared by governor Janet Mills.
The water-logged region prepared for 20ft waves offshore and wind gusts up to 80 mph, along with more rain.
The hurricane watch applied to eastern Maine, while the rest of the state and an area extending south through Massachusetts was under a tropical storm warning.
Powerful winds and coastal flooding are expected to arrive on Friday afternoon in southern New England and spread north.
Although Lee did not contribute to the flooding that hit New England earlier in the week, it threatens to exacerbate conditions in a region that is already battling the elements.
The Coast Guard and emergency management agencies have warned New England residents to be prepared and utility companies have brought in reinforcements to deal with any power outages.
In Canada, residents of western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick were warned about the risk of power outages and flooding this weekend.
US sets record for billion-dollar weather disasters in a year — and there’s still four months to go
The deadly firestorm in Hawaii and Hurricane Idalia’s watery storm surge helped push the United States to a record for the number of weather disasters that cost $1 billion or more. And there’s still four months to go on what’s looking more like a calendar of calamities.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Monday that there have been 23 weather extreme events in America that cost at least $1 billion this year through August, eclipsing the year-long record total of 22 set in 2020. So far this year’s disasters have cost more than $57.6 billion and claimed at least 253 lives.
And NOAA’s count doesn’t yet include Tropical Storm Hilary’s damages in hitting California and a deep drought that has struck the South and Midwest because those costs are still to be totaled, said Adam Smith, the NOAA applied climatologist and economist who tracks the billion-dollar disasters.
Read more:
US sets record for billion-dollar weather disasters in a year -- and there's still 4 months to go
The deadly firestorm in Hawaii and Hurricane Idalia’s watery storm surge helped push the United States to an annual record for the number of weather disasters that cost at least $1 billion
State of emergency declared in Maine ahead of Hurricane Lee’s arrival
Officials in Maine have declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Lee’s arrival in the northeast.
“We continue to closely track the storm and expect heavy rains and high winds that likely will cause storm surge, flooding, infrastructure damage, and power outages,” Governor Janet Mills said in a social media post on Thursday.
“We continue to strongly urge Maine people – particularly those Downeast – to exercise caution and to take steps to ensure they have what they need to stay safe as the storm draws closer.”
National Weather Service shares photo of gargantuan Hurricane Lee
The National Weather Service office serving Portland, Maine, shared an image showing the size of Hurricane Lee as it approaches the US east coast.
Hurricane Lee is expected to produce tropical storm force winds along the US east coast in the coming days, and Bermuda has already closed schools for Thursday and Friday as it feels the effects of the passing storm.
Sinkhole swallows cars in wake of Massachusetts flooding in Massachusetts
A trio of cars were left dangling on the edges of a sinkhole outside a dealership in Massachusetts following severe flooding in the area earlier this week.
The sinkhole opened up in the city of Leominster after heavy rains destabilised the ground and opened up a 15-foot deep chasm.
Public works crews expressed concerns that the flood and subsequent sinkhole might have weakened the foundation of a home near the affected area. The couple living in the house were forced to leave on Monday night.
READ MORE
Sinkhole swallows cars in wake of devastating flooding in Massachusetts
Sinkholes are becoming more common as the climate crisis drives global temperatures higher
Massachusetts urges residents to prepare for storm’s arrival
Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency issued a checklist of preparations for residents on Thursday as Hurricane Lee is expected to bring “life-threatening” conditions to parts of the state.
Watch: Preparing for Hurricane Lee
Bermuda suspends ferries and shuts schools amid impacts from Hurricane Lee
The government of Bermuda shared updates on safety measures as Hurricane Lee began to impact the island early on Thursday.
Schools were closed on Thursday and Friday, and citizens were asked to stay off the roads.
Ferry services had also been suspended and L.F. Wade International Airport in St George’s was closed at noon.
Pictured: The vast scale of Hurricane Lee captured from space
A satellite image, from 8am (eastern) on Thursday, shows Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean.
Lee looks poised to wallop New England even as the region still deals with the impact of days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado.
‘Life-threatening’ storm surge warnings
Thursday morning storm surge warnings from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) at 11am Thursday for Massachusetts and New York are as follows:
“The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” NHC reported.
“The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.” - Chatham, MA to Sagamore Beach, MA: 2-4 ft
- Cape Cod Bay: 2-4 ft
- Nantucket: 2-4 ft
- Sagamore Beach, MA to Border of US/Canada:1-3 ft
- Boston Harbor: 1-3 ft
- Flushing, NY to Chatham, MA:1-3 ft
- Montauk Point, NY to Flushing, NY: 1-3 ft
- Long Island Sound: 1-3 ft
- Martha’s Vineyard: 1-3 ft
- Rockaway Inlet, NY to Montauk Point, NY: 1-2 ft
Earth is outside its ‘safe operating space for humanity’ on most key measurements, study says
Earth is exceeding its “safe operating space for humanity” in six of nine key measurements of its health, and two of the remaining three are headed in the wrong direction, a new study said.
Earth’s climate, biodiversity, land, freshwater, nutrient pollution and “novel” chemicals (human-made compounds like microplastics and nuclear waste) are all out of whack, a group of international scientists said in Wednesday’s journal Science Advances.
Only the acidity of the oceans, the health of the air and the ozone layer are within the boundaries considered safe, and both ocean and air pollution are heading in the wrong direction, the study said.
“We are in very bad shape,” said study co-author Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.
“We show in this analysis that the planet is losing resilience and the patient is sick.”
READ MORE:
Earth is outside its ‘safe operating space for humanity’, study says
‘We show in this analysis that the planet is losing resilience and the patient is sick’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies