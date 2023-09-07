Storm Lee strengthens to hurricane and is expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’ by Saturday: Live
Current projections for Tropical Storm show it not making landfall but passing just northeast of the British Virgin Islands
Tropical Storm Lee strengthened to a hurricane on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to build into an “extremely dangerous” storm by early Saturday, forecasters warned.
Hurricane Lee is about 1130 miles (1815km) east of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the 5pm (eastern time) report from the National Hurricane Center, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph).
Current projections show Hurricane Lee will not make landfall but pass north of the British Virgin Islands, which is still recovering from hurricanes Maria and Irma in September 2017.
Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.
In the Pacific, Jova strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane far off the southwest coast of Mexico and posed no threat to land. It was located some 600 miles south of Baja California and moving west-northwest at 13 mph with winds up to 105mph. It was expected to become a major hurricane by Wednesday night.
Storm Lee makes a dozen
Tropical Storm Lee is the 12th named storm to form in the Atlantic Ocean in 2023.
The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from 1 June to 30 November, is forecast to be above average this year. Late August and early September are typically the season’s peak.
Leeward Island possibly first to be impacted by Tropical Storm Lee
Tropical Storm Lee “could bring impacts to the Leeward Islands”, the National Hurricane Center has warned, urging residents to keep an eye on updates.
“It is becoming a question of when and not if rapid intensification occurs with Lee,” the advisory noted. Winds are forecast to reach 145 mph which is a powerful Category 4 “major hurricane.”
‘While it is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of these possible impacts, interests in this area should monitor the progress of the depression and updates to the forecast,” the NHC said.
Watch: Satellite footage shows Storm Lee as weather system expected to become hurricane
Flamingos are cropping up thousands of miles from their homes after Hurricane Idalia
Flamingos are being spotted across the continental United States, in some cases thousands of miles from their usual habitats, and experts believe Hurricane Idalia is to blame.
The long-legged wading birds have been sighted in Ohio, Kentucky, the Carolinas, Virginia, Tennessee and Texas in recent days, according to Audubon Florida, a conservation nonprofit tracking their movements.
Flamingos are also cropping up in parts of Florida where they are rarely seen like the north central Alachua County and Collier County on the southern Gulf Coast.
Audubon Florida’s state director for research Jerry Lorenz told CNN the distinctive pink birds may have been flying from Cuba to the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico when they were blown off course by Idalia.
“We have never seen anything like this,” Mr Lorenz said, adding that fresh sightings were continuing to pour in.
Bevan Hurley reports
Flamingos are cropping up thousands of miles from their homes after Hurricane Idalia
Idalia likely responsible for first ever recorded sighting of a flamingo in Kentucky
Breaking: Storm Lee strengthens to a hurricane
Tropical Storm Lee strengthened to a hurricane on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to build into an “extremely dangerous” storm by early Saturday, forecasters warned.
Hurricane Lee is about 1130 miles (1815km) east of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the 5pm (eastern time) report from the National Hurricane Center, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph).
Current projections show Hurricane Lee will not make landfall but pass north of the British Virgin Islands, which is still recovering from hurricanes Maria and Irma in September 2017.
Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.
What are the major hurricane hazards?
The main hazards from tropical cyclones - the catch-all term for tropical depressions, tropical storms, and hurricanes - are storm surge flooding, inland flooding from heavy rains, destructive winds, tornadoes, and high surf and rip currents, according to the National Weather Service.
- Storm surge can travel several miles inland, especially along bays, rivers, and estuaries.
- Flooding from heavy rains is the second leading cause of fatalities from landfalling tropical cyclones. Widespread torrential rains associated with these storms often cause flooding hundreds of miles inland. This flooding can persist for several days after a storm has dissipated.
- Winds from a hurricane can destroy buildings and manufactured homes. Signs, roofing material, and other items left outside can become flying missiles during hurricanes.
- Tornadoes can accompany landfalling tropical cyclones. These tornadoes typically occur in rain bands well away from the center of the storm.
- Dangerous waves produced by a tropical cyclone’s strong winds can pose a significant hazard to coastal residents and mariners. These waves can cause deadly rip currents, significant beach erosion, and damage to structures along the coastline, even when the storm is more than a 1,000 miles offshore.
National Weather Service
Watch: Lee could become Cat 5 hurricane soon
Tropical Storm Lee: What are spaghetti models?
Spaghetti models get their name from how they look - a jumble of squiggly lines.
In fact, what looks like hurried drawings are actually computer models tracking the potential paths of a tropical storm or hurricane.
The more that the “spaghetti strands” lie close together or overlap, means the greater the confidence in the forecast. Further apart lines indicate more uncertainty.
‘Life-threatening surf and rip currents'
The National Hurricane Center warned of “life-threatening surf and rip currents” across portions of the Lesser Antilles later this week as Tropical Storm Lee grows into a major hurricane.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies