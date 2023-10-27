Hurricane Otis – latest: Fears grow for people still missing in Acapulco after storm killed 27
Four people are missing after the strongest ever storm to make landfall on Mexico’s west coast
Fears are growing for the four people missing in Acapulco after a “nightmare” Category-5 hurricane ripped through the city.
At least 27 people are dead and four people are missing after Hurricane Otis brought 165mph winds and torrential rainfall to Acapulco on Wednesday.
Flora Contreras Santos, a housewife who lives on the outskirts of the city, told of her fear after her three-year-old neighbor was swept away from her mother in a mudslide.
“The mountain came down on them. The mud took her from the mother’s arms,” she told the Associated Press. “We need help, the mother is in bad shape and we can’t find the girl.”
Meanwhile, Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda announced the establishment of a WhatsApp line to help people contact their families after communications went down in Acapulco on Wednesday.
Otis is the strongest ever storm to make landfall on Mexico’s west coast. The hurricane underwent explosive intensification from a Category 1 to Category 5 in just 12 hours, catching forecasters by surprise. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) described it as a “nightmare scenario” for the region.
Mexico’s president cut disaster fund two years before Hurricane Otis
The decision has left much uncertainty on how the region will recover from the Category 5 storm which left 27 people dead and at least $10billion in damage in the city of Acapulco and neighboring villages.
Mexico’s Fund for Natural Disasters, known as Fonden, was set up in the late Nineties, taking a small portion of the federal budget in order to rapidly respond to natural disasters. It was widely admired as a progressive move.
Martha McHardy reports:
Mexico’s president cut disaster fund two years before Hurricane Otis
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed the disaster relief fund was ‘riddled with corruption’
‘House-to-house’ census to begin in Acapulco to assess damage caused by Hurricane Otis
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrado said a “house-to-house” census will begin today in Acapulco to assess the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Otis.
“Everyone will receive support, more than 400.000 houses will be visited,” he said at a press conference.
Mexican President says he was warned in advance about Hurricane Otis and denies there will be a curfew
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he was warned in advance about Hurricane Otis.
“Yes, I was notified in advance,” he admitted at a press conference today.
He also denied that authorities are overwhelmed by the situation in Acapulco, and denied that there will be a curfew.
Why did Hurricane Otis rapidly intensify into a Category 5 overnight?
Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico early on Wednesday as the strongest-ever storm to make landfall on the country’s west coast.
Otis went from a Category 1 to Category 5 hurricane in only 12 hours — the fastest rate ever recorded in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the eye of Otis made landfall close to the resort town of Acapulco around 12.25am local time with winds of 165mph. Forecasters described it as “a nightmare scenario” for southern Mexico.
Martha McHardy reports:
Why did Hurricane Otis rapidly intensify into a Category 5 overnight?
Otis went from a Category 1 to Category 5 hurricane in only 12 hours
Atlantic hurricanes are intensifying faster due to the climate crisis
Hurricane Otis was notable for catching researchers off-guard with its rapid intensification from a Category 1 storm to a Category 5 storm in just under 12 hours.
Unfortunately, the climate crisis may make such events more frequent.
A recent study published in Nature’s journal Scientific Reports found that tropical storms forming in the Atlantic intensified nearly 29% more quickly on average between 2001 and 2020 than similar storms did 30 years earlier.
Hurricanes intensify over warm water — as Hurricane Otis did off the coast of Acapulco just before it made landfall — and the climate crisis is the leading contributor to warming global water temperatures.
The Earth’s oceans have absorbed more than 90 per cent of the heat created by the human burning of fossil fuels, driving global temperatures to record highs.
While the climate crisis may not necessarily cause more hurricanes, it is making them stronger and more unpredictable.
