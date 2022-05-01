The mercury in the Indian city of Ahmedabad has been hitting the mid-40s for days now.

“Many people are getting sick,” said Bhavna Maheriya, an electrical engineer and program manager at Mahila Housing Trust, a not-for-profit group in the city.

“Some get dizziness, some people get diarrhoea and skin rashes.” Others get headaches and vomit, while the women suffer from itchy rashes from their sanitary pads, she said.

India is no stranger to heat, and over the years those living there have come up with coping mechanisms to survive the sweltering temperatures.

Many store water in terracotta pots, venture outside only with material draped over their heads, pour water over their roofs and put soaking wet fabrics near the entrance to their houses in a bid to stay cool.

The heat in India has soared in the last week (REUTERS)

Still, in the past decade heatwaves in India have killed hundreds each year.

And as the climate crisis fuels the frequency and intensity of heatwaves in this country of 1.4 billion people and around the world, many recognize that more needs to be done to protect India’s inhabitants from the soaring temperatures - particularly those who cannot afford fridges or air conditioning.

The women and men behind Mahalia Housing Trust, founded in 1994 by the Self Employed Women’s Association in order to facilitate better housing for its members in Gujarat state, are doing just that.

Today, the organisation, which includes more than 200 staff members, consultants and women leaders across India, empowers poorer women in cities to tackle heat stress in their homes and settlements, by adopting relatively inexpensive techniques developed by scientists and engineers.

Among the structural techniques they employ to keep people cool is solar reflective white paint, designed to reduce the radiation absorbed by the roofs and walls of slum houses, ensuring less heat is transferred inside the building. The paint has been proven to reduce interior temperatures by 4C to 5C, according to the trust.

Waste collectors take shelter from heat under a tarpaulin as debris and smoke billow following a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in New Delhi on Friday. (REUTERS)

The organisation also helps people living in slums, as well as schools and hospitals, to install roofs made out of paper, and agricultural waste, such as coconut husks.

These roofs are modular, to allow easy installation and can reduce home temperatures by up to 6 degrees celsius compared to tin sheet roofs, the organisation said.

The group also helps people build bamboo roofs, made from resin coated bamboo mats that are pressed together to form strong but light-weight and water-resistant panels. They have also been proven to reduce indoor temperatures by around 5C, it says.

The NGO says it uses money from donors, which include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the US government, to help fund the installations, while families also pay a nominal amount to encourage a sense of ownership.

Ms Maheriya, who is in charge of climate resilience at the group, said it was important to focus on the home because that is where many women work, as well as caring for their families.

Poorer women are particularly vulnerable to heat stress because they tend to work from home without air conditioning, while they also cook which is hot work and gather provisions and water from outside the house, she added.

A boy holds an umbrella to protect himself from the heat in Hyderabad (AP)

The heat also reduced productivity, she said, meaning it put people’s livelihoods at stake.

Ms Maheriya said that during the heatwaves over recent weeks the organisation’s services became more in demand.

Electricity prices are also increasing, she said, meaning fans are expensive to run and the cost of cold drinks sold by street vendors have also gone up.

Asked how people in the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state were coping Ms Maheriya said they had little choice but to carry on with their daily lives as best as they could.

“They don’t have any option,” she said. “They have to survive.”

But men are at risk too, particularly daily-wage earners who have little choice but to turn up for work outside during the hottest part of the day.

Rickshaw drivers, construction workers and street vendors are among those who are forced to make the difficult decision between risking their health and making a living, according to Roop Singh, a climate risk advisor at the Red Cross, Red Crescent Climate Centre.

“It makes it extremely difficult for the poorest and most marginalized people,” she said via email. “This is especially true when temperatures don’t cool off at night, making it harder for people to recuperate.”

The small bright spot is that it’s mostly a dry heat, which allows people to use some less expensive cooling methods that use evaporative cooling, like putting a wet sheet in front of a fan, she added.

A man sleep on his rickshaw in the central Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (AP)

Ms Maheriya said it had taken time to persuade the communities that they work with that heatwaves were fuelled by human-caused climate change.

“Initially, they thought it was an act of God and that they have to deal with it,” she said. “But we are spreading awareness that this is not just an act of God - this is climate change.”

Meanwhile, some climate scientists and activists have argued that the best way to adapt to climate change is for the world to cut planet-heating carbon emissions, and that high-emitters should be reducing their carbon footprint much faster.

Ms Maheriya said she was concerned about the threats of future heatwaves fuelled by climate change in a country that is already extremely hot for at least three months of the year.

“We’re working for grassroots communities,” she said. “These communities are contributing very [much] less, but they are affected a lot.”