India heatwave 2022 - live: Delhi records hottest April in a decade at 43.5C
Health officials set up special ward for heat stroke and brace for potential spike in patients
India is facing the worst electricity shortage in more than six years as Delhi saw its hottest April in 12 years on Thursday at a maximum of 43.5C.
The temperatures in the national capital are predicted to linger around 44C with peak summer heat still to come before the cool monsoon rains in June.
The extreme heat parching across large swathes of South Asia this week has also prompted health officials in the western state of Gujarat to take measures, as they braced for a potential spike in patients.
“We have issued an advisory to hospitals to set up special wards for heat stroke and other heat-related diseases due to the rise in temperatures,” Manoj Aggarwal, health secretary of Gujarat, told Reuters.
Meanwhile, the leap in power demand has left India scrambling for coal, with inventories running lowest pre-summer levels in at least nine years.
Several states including Rajasthan and Haryana in the north and Andhra Pradesh in the south observed the worst power cuts in over six years as the government struggled to manage surging power demands.
India sees worst power cuts in six years
India is facing its worst electricity shortage in more than six years as several Indian states struggled to manage surging power demands.
Electricity supply fell short of demand by 1.88 billion units during the first 27 days of April, the worst monthly shortfall in over six years, reported Reuters.
Rajasthan has scheduled four hours of power cuts for factories and rural regions, disrupting the industrial activity while exposing thousands of families in the desert state to extreme temperatures.
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog on climate for Friday 28 April 202 where we provide the latest update on the heatwave observed across the south Asian subcontinent.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies