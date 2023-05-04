Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Parts of India are experiencing unusually low temperatures with unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the middle of summer, just weeks after witnessing record-breaking temperatures.

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have been witnessed in several parts of India, including Delhi, in the last few days with some areas in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh getting as much as 10 to 15 times the expected rainfall.

These changes come just weeks after India witnessed its hottest February on record, with an early heatwave setting in this year in the month of March. Last year, the country, along with neighbouring Pakistan, witnessed its worst heatwave that shattered several records.

While the sudden change in temperature this year has come as a relief from the sweltering heat of March and April, and ahead of warnings of more heat spells, the freak weather in the middle of summer has left experts worrying about the erratic climate patterns that have become increasingly common in the region in recent years.

On Thursday morning, Delhi was covered in an unusual veil of shallow fog, a scene straight out of a winter wonderland, marking the third coldest May morning on record, a month which usually tends to be the hottest month of the year with temperatures inching close to 40C.

The changing weather patterns are also having a significant impact on the region's agriculture and economy. Farmers in the surrounding areas are struggling to adapt to the changing climate, and many crops are failing due to unpredictable rainfall and unseasonal weather.

The hailstorm in May, for example, destroyed many crops that were ready for harvest, in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, leaving farmers with heavy losses.

The country is now gearing up for another prolonged spell of pre-monsoon rain and thundershowers, along with thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning strikes. But the horror doesn’t end there, as India again gears up for heat stress amid the El Nino conditions which could strain agriculture and economy further.

What is causing unseasonal rains in India?

The unseasonal rains and hailstorms are a result of several weather patterns, however, underneath it all, the climate crisis is playing a significant role in the way these patterns interact.

India has been experiencing above-average temperatures this year, with December and February being the hottest since 1901. The rise in temperatures is undoubtedly due to global warming, several reports have pointed out.

However, an earlier than usual warmth in temperatures leads to an increase in moisture and convective activities, resulting in pre-monsoon showers early in the season, according to experts.

This season, the abnormal temperatures have triggered multiple weather systems across several parts of the country. This is a clear example of what kind of climate impacts can be expected with global warming. Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet Weather

As per the report Assessment of Climate Change over the Indian Region, the pre-monsoon season heatwave frequency, duration, intensity, and aerial coverage over India are projected to substantially increase during the twenty-first century.

According to meteorologists, the significant increasing trend in specific humidity assessed during the pre-monsoon season is consistent with the largest surface warming trend. Past studies had also reported a rise in the moisture content of the atmosphere associated with warming over the Indian region.

“These weather activities have started a bit early in the season,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet Weather, said.

Usually, pre-monsoon activities commence during the second half of March, Mr Palawat explained. However, this year, they started earlier due to early heat, leading to heavier pre-monsoon showers.

He adds that rainfall during the summer season is usually confined to early morning or later afternoons, but such “prolonged spells” as currently witnessed, are “rare”.

“This season, the abnormal temperatures have triggered multiple weather systems across several parts of the country. This is a clear example of what kind of climate impacts can be expected with global warming,” he adds.

“As the global mean temperatures continue to rise, we would see more of such weather activities at frequent intervals on account of increasing heat stress.”