Around 50 Insulate Britain protesters have glued their hands and feet to the floor as they sat in the street outside the UK parliament.

Demonstrators blocked two roads Parliament Square on Thursday morning, with police working to remove protesters who had stuck themselves to the ground.

Climate activists wearing orange high-vis jackets sat cross-legged in the road, while one man lay flat on the pavement.

Another protester was taken away by officers after gluing his hand to a police van.

One man was seen jumping onto a Metropolitan Police vehicle. He held an “Insulate Britain” banner in the air from the top of the van.

Insulate Britain activists glue themselves to ground outside parliament (Thomas Kingsley / The Independent)

Thursday’s action comes after Insulate Britain activists blocked other roads across the country this week, including in Manchester and Birmingham. An attempt to block the M25 was thwarted by police who arrested demonstrators.

One activist outside parliament, 73-year-old Peter Morgan, told The Independent his hand had been glued to the road for about an hour.

“This is where I have to be,” he said while sat on the street outside the House of Commons.

Insulate Britain said 62 members sat on the ground on the southeast of Parliament Square, on Bridge Street, and at the Peers’ entrance to the Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said a “number of activists” were blocking traffic during a protest in Parliament Square in the morning.

“Around 40 activists have used superglue to stick to the ground, frustrating and delaying our response,” the force tweeted.

Police carry a protester away during the parliament demonstration (Thomas Kingsley / The Independent)

“Specialist teams are on scene and train for this scenario. They are working to remove any glue and make arrests.”

The Met said this “can take time”.

The force added: “Insulate Britain have the right to assemble and protest, however they do not have the right to cause serious disruption to London and prevent others from going about their business.”

Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons speaker, said Tory MP Darren Henry was “trapped outside” because activists had “blocked the access to the house” on Thursday.

Insulate Britain protesters gather outside parliament (Thomas Kingsley / The Independent)

“This is totally unacceptable. This is interfering with democracy,” he said.

The environmental activist group have become increasingly active since summer, blocking busy roads - including motorways - to demand action from the government on home insulation and domestic energy waste.

Insulate Britain protesters have been arrested for walking into oncoming vehicles and blocking access to the Port of Dover during protests this autumn.