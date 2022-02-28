Liveupdated1646043944

IPCC climate report - live: World's leading scientists to reveal scale of crisis in major new assessment

Follow live updates as UN climate scientists publish major new report on impact of crisis

Zoe Tidman
Monday 28 February 2022 10:25
The IPPC report is set to assess the scale of the climate crisis

The IPPC report is set to assess the scale of the climate crisis

The scale and sweeping impacts of the climate crisis are to be laid bare in a landmark report by the United Nations on Monday morning.

More than 200 scientists from around the world have contributed to the latest assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is made up of 195 member states. It is considered the most authoritative look at the climate emergency and is published every seven years.

The major UN report will focus on how the climate crisis disrupts lives, the natural environment and the Earth itself - and is set to include the impact on mental health for the first time.

The report will be published at 11am GMT.

What did the first chapter of this IPPC assessment say?

Today’s report is the latest installment in the IPCC’s sixth assessment report.

The first one - which laid out how humans are driving unprecedented change to our fast-warming world - was published last year.

Here is a quick recap of what this said:

10 key takeaways from the IPCC’s landmark climate report

Most detailed assessment yet from the UN’s authority on the climate crisis warns of rising weather extremes and irreversible change to ice and sea levels. Climate correspondent Daisy Dunne walks through 10 of its key findings

Zoe Tidman28 February 2022 10:25
Mental health and the climate crisis

This report is expected to mark the first time the IPCC will include the impact of the climate crisis on mental health.

You can read more on this here while waiting for its publication:

UN’s IPCC report will include impacts of climate crisis on mental health

The latest IPCC update, which won’t be finished until the end of February, will explain how climate change already affects humans and the planet

Zoe Tidman28 February 2022 10:07
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the latest IPPC report - which is set to be published shortly.

Zoe Tidman28 February 2022 09:56

