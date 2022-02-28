The IPPC report is set to assess the scale of the climate crisis (Getty Images)

The scale and sweeping impacts of the climate crisis are to be laid bare in a landmark report by the United Nations on Monday morning.

More than 200 scientists from around the world have contributed to the latest assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is made up of 195 member states. It is considered the most authoritative look at the climate emergency and is published every seven years.

The major UN report will focus on how the climate crisis disrupts lives, the natural environment and the Earth itself - and is set to include the impact on mental health for the first time.

The report will be published at 11am GMT.