Liveupdated1659101954

Kentucky floods — live: At least 15 dead as rescue teams continue search

The death toll is expected to rise as first responders keep searching

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Friday 29 July 2022 14:39
Flash floods devastate Kentucky

At least 15 people have been killed in torrential flooding in eastern Kentucky, after intense rain inundated many corners of the Appalachian mountain region.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, and called it the “worst flooding disaster” in his lifetime.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams continue to search through flooded areas. Floods began overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, but rains continued Thursday night and into Friday.

Thouands of people were out of power, and people have been reported waiting on roofs or in trees for rescue. The Kentucky National Guard, as well as state and local officials, were working on rescue operations.

Flash floods like this are likely to become more common in many parts of the United States as the climate crisis grows, a recent study found.

As the planet gets warmer, rainstorms can become more intense, dumping vastly more water in a short period of time. When there’s too much water all at once, the ground – especially in low-lying areas, cities, and nearby bodies of water like rivers – can become oversaturated and flood.

Intense flash floods also struck earlier this week in and around St. Louis, Missouri. In addition, massive floods swept through Yellowstone National Park earlier this summer.

Death toll to rise

Governor Beshear has said that he expects the death toll, currently at 15, to more than double, per the Associated Press.

Among the confirmed dead are children.

Ethan Freedman29 July 2022 14:39
15 dead in Kentucky flash floods including children

Kentucky’s governor called it the ‘worst flooding disaster’ in his lifetime

Ethan Freedman29 July 2022 14:28

