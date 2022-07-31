Kentucky governor shares aerial footage revealing extent of fatal flash flooding

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear shared aerial video showing the extent of the fatal flooding in the state.

The death toll rose to 26 on 31 July, after the flash flooding swept through the Appalachian valleys.

Governor Beshear posted this footage to Facebook, showing homes and cars submerged by the water.

Beshear wrote in his post that the situation was “even more devastating to see firsthand,” and asked the public to donate to support recovery efforts.

