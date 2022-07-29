Jump to content
Liveupdated1659115784

Eastern Kentucky floods - live: Governor warns ‘this isn’t over’ as death toll reaches 16

The death toll is expected to rise as first responders keep searching

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Friday 29 July 2022 18:29
Flash floods devastate Kentucky

At least 16 people have been killed in torrential flooding in eastern Kentucky, after intense rain inundated many corners of the Appalachian mountain region.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, and called it the “worst flooding disaster” in his lifetime.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams continue to search through flooded areas. Floods began overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, but rains continued Thursday night and into Friday.

Thouands of people were out of power, and people have been reported waiting on roofs or in trees for rescue. The Kentucky National Guard, as well as state and local officials, were working on rescue operations.

Flash floods like this are likely to become more common in many parts of the United States as the climate crisis grows, a recent study found.

As the planet gets warmer, rainstorms can become more intense, dumping vastly more water in a short period of time.

Intense flash floods also struck earlier this week in and around St. Louis, Missouri. In addition, massive floods swept through Yellowstone National Park earlier this summer.

1659115784

Governor and FEMA administrator survey dmanage

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell have taken to the skies to oversee flooding and damage in eastern Kentucky

Photos tweeted by Ms Criswell show towns and roads inundated with muddy water

Ethan Freedman29 July 2022 18:29
1659115653

Many of the floods were in Appalachian towns along stream-lined valleys, reports the Associated Press, where intense rain pushed waters higher.

Ethan Freedman29 July 2022 18:27
1659115269

Firefighters from Lexington, Kentucky head out to look for people in Lost Creek, Kentucky on Friday

(Getty Images)
Ethan Freedman29 July 2022 18:21
1659110740

April Stivers was airlifted from her home in Lost Creek, Kentucky after her partner busted a hole in the roof to escape

(Getty Images)
Ethan Freedman29 July 2022 17:05
1659108706

Flooding also hits Las Vegas

A flash flood struck in Las Vegas, Nevada last night, bringing rushing water to the Las Vegas Strip

Ethan Freedman29 July 2022 16:31
1659108113

Rain will continue this week

Up to three more inches of rain is expected over the next week in part of eastern Kentucky, which brings continued flood risk as conditions remain wet

Seven-day rainfall potential, showing up to four inches in part of the country

(NOAA)
Ethan Freedman29 July 2022 16:21
1659107772

Flood warnings still active

Flood watches, warnings and advisories are still in effect for parts of Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee as the forecast calls for more in the next few days

Ethan Freedman29 July 2022 16:16
1659107625

The North Fork Kentucky River in Whitesburg, Kentucky reached “major flooding” status on Thursday, shattering the record high with over 20 feet of water

The North Fork Kentucky River flood gauge showed record high water levels

(NOAA)
Ethan Freedman29 July 2022 16:13
1659107179

This kind of flooding, being so high, is hard to prevent, the governor said

Ethan Freedman29 July 2022 16:06
1659107082

Perry County is still trying to figure out how many bridges they’ve lost, Governor Beshear said

Ethan Freedman29 July 2022 16:04

