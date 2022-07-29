Eastern Kentucky floods - live: Governor warns ‘this isn’t over’ as death toll reaches 16
The death toll is expected to rise as first responders keep searching
At least 16 people have been killed in torrential flooding in eastern Kentucky, after intense rain inundated many corners of the Appalachian mountain region.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, and called it the “worst flooding disaster” in his lifetime.
The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams continue to search through flooded areas. Floods began overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, but rains continued Thursday night and into Friday.
Thouands of people were out of power, and people have been reported waiting on roofs or in trees for rescue. The Kentucky National Guard, as well as state and local officials, were working on rescue operations.
Flash floods like this are likely to become more common in many parts of the United States as the climate crisis grows, a recent study found.
As the planet gets warmer, rainstorms can become more intense, dumping vastly more water in a short period of time.
Intense flash floods also struck earlier this week in and around St. Louis, Missouri. In addition, massive floods swept through Yellowstone National Park earlier this summer.
Governor and FEMA administrator survey dmanage
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell have taken to the skies to oversee flooding and damage in eastern Kentucky
Photos tweeted by Ms Criswell show towns and roads inundated with muddy water
Many of the floods were in Appalachian towns along stream-lined valleys, reports the Associated Press, where intense rain pushed waters higher.
Flooding also hits Las Vegas
A flash flood struck in Las Vegas, Nevada last night, bringing rushing water to the Las Vegas Strip
Rain will continue this week
Up to three more inches of rain is expected over the next week in part of eastern Kentucky, which brings continued flood risk as conditions remain wet
Flood warnings still active
Flood watches, warnings and advisories are still in effect for parts of Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee as the forecast calls for more in the next few days
The North Fork Kentucky River in Whitesburg, Kentucky reached “major flooding” status on Thursday, shattering the record high with over 20 feet of water
This kind of flooding, being so high, is hard to prevent, the governor said
Perry County is still trying to figure out how many bridges they’ve lost, Governor Beshear said
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies