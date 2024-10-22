Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



King Charles just faced a protest in Australia and he could be confronted with another at the upcoming Commonwealth summit, where the UK is under mounting pressure to provide financial reparations for its role in the climate crisis as well as slavery.

The King was heckled on Monday by Aboriginal Australian senator Lidia Thorpe, a critic of the monarchy and campaigner for Indigenous people’s rights.

“You committed genocide against our people. Give us our land back,” the independent senator from Victoria shouted at Charles. “Give us what you stole from us – our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people.”

The confrontation came as the monarch prepared to visit Samoa this week for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting, where leaders of some of the countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis were expected to call on the UK and other wealthy nations to pay billions in reparations for their historical contributions to the crisis.

Bahamian prime minister Philip Davis said the climate crisis was “truly existential” for many island nations and that the Commonwealth provided the ideal forum to seek justice.

“If we cannot find ways to make our countries more resilient to these shocks, we will not survive,” he told The Observer.

open image in gallery Lidia Thorpe stages a protest as King Charles and Queen Camilla attend a parliamentary reception in Canberra, Australia, on 21 October 2024 ( Reuters )

Charles, who has been vocal about environmental issues, was expected to focus on sustainable solutions for combating the crisis but was likely to avoid getting involved in discussions surrounding reparations.

The monarch was set to be joined by prime minister Keir Starmer at the meeting in the Samoan capital Apia.

This year’s summit, which started on Monday, has a focus on income inequity, violence and discrimination faced by women, described by Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland as a “plague in our world”.

Charles was expected to join the summit in the middle of this week.

open image in gallery King Charles and Queen Camilla during a tour of the Australian National Botanic Gardens in Canberra, Australia, on 21 October 2024 ( PA )

In a speech on Monday, he said the Commonwealth “has the diversity to understand the world’s problems and the sheer brain power and resolve to formulate practical solutions”.

“I see a family of some 2.5 billion people striving for peace, justice and mutual respect,” he said.

“The Commonwealth spans six continents and as a group has the size and influence to play a significant role on the global stage, while being small enough to nurture personal relationships.”

The summit promised to reignite difficult conversations about historical justice.

In addition to climate reparations, the summit could address demands for compensation for slavery, an issue that Mr Davis and other Caribbean leaders planned to discuss with Mr Starmer.

open image in gallery King Charles and Queen Camilla attend a ceremonial welcome and parliamentary reception at the Australian Parliament House in Canberra on 21 October 2024 ( Getty )

At the last Commonwealth summit, Charles expressed sorrow for the British Empire’s role in the slave trade but, like successive British governments and monarchs, stopped short of offering a formal apology for the country’s role in the mass enslavement of African people.

Now with Britain facing demands for up to £200bn in slavery and £6.2 trillion in climate reparations by 2050, tensions were expected to rise at the summit.

Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley met Charles in London earlier this month to discuss the matter ahead of the Commonwealth gathering. Ms Mottley praised the King for his openness on the subject, stating that he acknowledged the importance of addressing Britain’s role in the slave trade and calling it “a conversation whose time has come”.

She raised the matter of reparations at a recent United Nations event. “The numbers have been looked at and studied by many persons and the figures suggest a minimum of $5 trillion dollars, 4.9 to be precise.”

Britain was involved in the trafficking and sale of millions of African people for profit for centuries.

Governments, campaigners and descendants of the enslaved say “practical action” must be taken to address Britain’s history.

However, the UK has refused to engage in formal conversations about reparations for both slavery and the climate crisis.

On climate, it has tried to shift focus to carbon reduction strategies and offer expertise on developing sustainable, low-carbon infrastructure, which The King’s Foundation was expected to showcase during the event.

But the issue of climate finance, including funding for irreparable damage from climate disasters, could be in focus again at the UN climate summit Cop29 in Baku.