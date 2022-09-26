Labour in green tech export bid to make UK ‘world leader in net zero’

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour is to set out plans for a national network of climate business centres to win the UK export opportunities as the world switches to cleaner, greener technology, The Independent has learnt.

The move follows Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to put environmental investment at the heart of Labour’s offer at the next election, with the promise to make the UK a green “superpower” by 2030 by massive investment in solar and wind to wean the electricity system off fossil fuels.

Shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds will use his speech to the party’s annual conference in Liverpool to make the case that green technology can deliver dividends for Britain not just in terms of fighting climate change but also in the creation of high-skill jobs and carving out new markets for the industries of the future.

He will say that Labour aims to make Britain “a global leader in net zero”.

The new network of Climate Export Hubs will be tasked with ensuring that technological breakthroughs made in Britain in the fight against global warming are translated into commercial export opportunities, he will say.

The hubs would form partnerships with businesses and universities in all areas of the UK with the dual aim of creating high-skill jobs at home and helping countries elsewhere in the world tackle global warming.

Mr Thomas-Symonds will tell delegates that the hubs will “capture the innovation” spawned by the £28bn of annual climate investment promised by the party.

“The hubs will work with businesses, universities and other innovators, to take UK climate science innovations and export them to the world,” he will say.

“These would be export hubs to support every region in the country - helping to create skilled jobs and opportunities nationwide.

“There are so many parts of the country advancing green technology that can shape our sustainable future. But these must be harnessed and accelerated across the country. To be truly global leaders in net zero we must give it our all.”

Mr Thomas-Symonds said a Labour government would work with devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to promote green export opportunities across the UK.

And, with Starmer positioning Labour as a business-friendly party, the shadow trade secretary accused the Conservative government of holding industry back failing to deliver on trade opportunities.

“Britain has so many of the elements we need to succeed: scientific and academic excellence, a skilled workforce, brilliant businesses. But the Conservative failure is holding people back,” he said.

The Tory promises of a US trade deal and free trade agreements to cover 80 per cent of Britain’s international commerce were now “not going to happen”, he said.