Laguna Beach fire prompts evacuations in California

Residents in Laguna Beach, California were ordered to evacuate in the early hours of Thursday after a brush fire broke out.

The fire was reported shortly after 4am in the Emerald Bay area, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.

Firefighters were on the scene and tackling the blaze, which had spread across seven acres. Requests for support have been placed to other fire departments.

The City of Laguna Beach ordered immediate evacuations for the areas of Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay, and placed an evacuation warning on North Laguna.