Laguna Beach fire prompts evacuations in California
The fire was reported shortly after 4am in the Emerald Bay area
Residents in Laguna Beach, California were ordered to evacuate in the early hours of Thursday after a brush fire broke out.
The fire was reported shortly after 4am in the Emerald Bay area, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.
Firefighters were on the scene and tackling the blaze, which had spread across seven acres. Requests for support have been placed to other fire departments.
The City of Laguna Beach ordered immediate evacuations for the areas of Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay, and placed an evacuation warning on North Laguna.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies