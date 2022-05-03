Human remains in barrel surfaces due to drought conditions at Lake Mead

A barrel containing human remains has been found at Lake Mead after a persistent megadrought in the American West has caused historic decline in water level.

The barrel was discovered on Sunday afternoon at the reservoir on the Colorado River, close to the city of Las Vegas.

Boaters who found it alerted the National Park Service (NPS), according to USA Today, who said it containe skeletal remains.

The Independent has contacted the NPS and the Las Vegas Police Department for comments. The Clark County coroner’s office is in the process of identifying the individual.

Las Vegas police told 8 News Now that the person was possibly killed in the 1980s due to items found in the barrel.

Lake Mead, located between Nevada and Arizona, reached its high-water mark in July 1983, at 1,225 feet (373.4 meters) above sea level.

This past Friday, the level was 1,055 feet (321.6 meters) — around a third full.

Some of the steepest cliffs bordering the lake show 170 feet (51.8 meters) of white mineral “bathtub ring.”

The ‘bathtub ring’ visible due to low water levels at Lake Mead (AFP via Getty Images)

AP contributed to this article