Human remains in barrel surfaces due to drought conditions at Lake Mead
The reservoir on the Colorado River is close to the city of Las Vegas
A barrel containing human remains has been found at Lake Mead after a persistent megadrought in the American West has caused historic decline in water level.
The barrel was discovered on Sunday afternoon at the reservoir on the Colorado River, close to the city of Las Vegas.
Boaters who found it alerted the National Park Service (NPS), according to USA Today, who said it containe skeletal remains.
The Independent has contacted the NPS and the Las Vegas Police Department for comments. The Clark County coroner’s office is in the process of identifying the individual.
Las Vegas police told 8 News Now that the person was possibly killed in the 1980s due to items found in the barrel.
Lake Mead, located between Nevada and Arizona, reached its high-water mark in July 1983, at 1,225 feet (373.4 meters) above sea level.
This past Friday, the level was 1,055 feet (321.6 meters) — around a third full.
Some of the steepest cliffs bordering the lake show 170 feet (51.8 meters) of white mineral “bathtub ring.”
AP contributed to this article
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies