Hurricane Lee is pivoting and expected to travel up the US East Coast, bringing life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf conditions in coastal areas.

Lee weakened to a Category 2 storm in the Atlantic on Wednesday afternoon but remained “large and dangerous”, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Tropical storm conditions are expected on Bermuda from Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported, as the storm swings past the island.

Forecasters believe Lee will make landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada as a tropical storm on Sunday. The risk of powerful winds, coastal flooding and rain are increasing for large parts of New England – Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, southeastern New Hampshire and central and coastal Maine - and Atlantic Canada.

Swells are also affecting parts of the Lesser Antilles, the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.

Behind Lee is Hurricane Margot, the fifth hurricane of the 2023 season. Margot is tracking north for now, the NWS reported, but the forecast beyond Friday is “highly uncertain”.