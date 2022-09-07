Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

New environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena has “consistently” voted against the government’s own climate measures, including fines for sewage polluters and where new laws could impact businesses.

The appointment has already caused alarm due to Mr Jayawardena’s voting record, which shows he has "consistently voted against measures to prevent climate change", and "against financial incentives for low carbon emission electricity generation methods", according to the website, They Work For You.

However, the MP for North East Hampshire, has also campaigned for improved recycling, and supported government moves to ban plastic straws in 2020.

An MP since 2015 and formerly a junior minister at the trade department, Mr Jayawardena replaces George Eustice, who was appointed to the role by Boris Johnson in February 2020.

Mr Jayawardena’s voting record suggests he favours a light touch when it comes to environment regulations that could impact business.

The records on They Work For You show Mr Jayawardena voted “not to require a ‘climate and nature emergency impact statement’ as part of any proposal for financial assistance under a United Kingdom Internal Market Act”, in September 2020.

He also voted “not to require ministers to have due regard to the target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 when taking actions including setting up agricultural subsidy schemes”, in October 2020.

As incoming environment secretary, Mr Jayawardena will be responsible for ensuring the UK’s food security and supporting UK farming, while also being the government’s lead figure on protecting the environment, inheriting issues such as sewage-filled water courses and seas, the agricultural impact of the current drought, the spread of bird-flu around the British coast, rewilding programmes, and grappling with the longer-term effects of the worsening climate crisis.

His voting record shows he was among the Conservative MPs who voted last year against Defra’s own environmental principles, designed, the department said, "to guide ministers and policymakers towards opportunities to prevent environmental damage and enhance the environment, where relevant and appropriate".

These principles, put forward by the government, include the "polluter pays principle", which means that, "where possible, the costs of pollution should be borne by those causing it, rather than the person who suffers the effects of the resulting environmental damage, or the wider community".

Following his appointment, Mr Jayawardena said: "It is a privilege to be appointed the Secretary of State for Defra.

"From food security and backing British farmers, to water security and growing our rural economy, I know that there is much to do.

"It is so important to recognise where our food comes from."

In a linked Tweet, Mr Jayawardena added: "This year in North East Hampshire alone, we will consume: 11 million eggs, 550 tons of beef, 17 million pints of milk.

"I recently met local farmers with the NFU, to discuss the government’s support for British farming and the export growth ahead."

The animal products Mr Jayawardena mentions are among the most environmentally damaging products produced on the planet, with 80 per cent of all farmland being used for livestock grazing or for growing feed for livestock.