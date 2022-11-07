Just Stop Oil shuts parts of M25 as protesters climb gantries over motorway

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Just Stop Oil activists have shut down sections of the M25 as protesters climbed onto gantries along the motorway.

A stretch of road between Junctions 6 and 7 in Surrey and the key Junction 25 in Waltham Cross were closed as police dealt with demonstrations on Monday morning.

Activists also targeted other locations along the motorway circling Greater London in a call to end all new oil and gas licenses.

It came after police made a number of arrests over planned protest activity along the motorway network.

Surrey Police said National Highways decided to shut a stretch of road between Junction 6 and 7 “for the safety of everyone” while officers attempted to remove the activist from an overhead gantry.

The activist had been brought down around 8.40am - around an hour after the force first shared an image of the protester on the motorway structure at Junction 6.

Surrey Police said it was also dealing with protesters on motorway gantries between Junctions 8 and 9, Junctions 13 and 12 southbound and Junctions 13 and 14 on Monday morning.

“We are here and dealing and will get this resolved as soon as possible. Thank u for your patience,” it tweeted.

The Metropolitan Police said a protester had also climbed onto a motorway gantry at Junction 25 on the M25, also known as the Waltham Cross Interchange, around 8am.

The road was temporarily closed anticlockwise.

Just Stop Oil protesters have caused disruption on the M25 (PA)

Just over an hour after its first tweet, the Met said the activist had been removed from the gantry.

Essex Police was also responding to reports of a protester on an overhead gantry at Junction 30 of M25.

“Arrests have been made already,” the force said. “We are dealing robustly and ask the public not to intervene.”

Just Stop Oil has targeted stretches of the M25 (Surrey Police)

Just Stop Oil shared a video from the viewpoint of a motorway gantry on its social media on Monday morning.

The climate action group said its supporters had climbed onto structures along the M25 “at multiple locations” and caused traffic to grind to a halt in its call for the government to end all new oil and gas licenses.

It also shared a video of a tearful protester on top of a motorway gantry.

Just Stop Oil protesters have climbed gantries over the M25 (PA)

“I’m here because I don’t have a future,” the young woman said. “You might hate me for doing this, but I wish you would direct all that anger and hatred at our government.”

On Monday morning, a minister said any Just Stop Oil protesters causing M25 closures deserved to spend Christmas in prison.

“It’s completely wrong to disrupt people’s lives this way,” Grant Shapps, the business secretary said, adding: “I hope that justice is served up to these people.”