There is a great way we can help the brave climate protectors at Just Stop Oil, even if gluing ourselves to the street is too much for us. If you have any connection to a charity – whether you are a volunteer or a donor – there is something you can do.

Our global banks keep pouring billions into new fossil fuels, despite the fact that we already have enough existing fossil fuels to destroy ourselves many times over.

If we cannot stop investing in new fossil fuels immediately, we have no hope of ever weaning ourselves off existing fossil fuel stocks. This is why Just Stop Oil’s sole and simple demand is to say no to new oil and gas.