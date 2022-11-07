M25 protests: More than 20 Just Stop Oil activists arrested for attempting ‘massive disruption’ of motorway
Police have arrested more than 20 Just Stop Oil activists for trying to cause “massive disruption to the entirety of the M25” as the group vows to continue its action.
The Metropolitan Police and five forces surrounding London scrambled to stop protesters climbing gantries above Britain’s biggest motorway on Monday morning.
Four people were arrested proactively, while others were detained after attaching themselves to the metal structures or making their way to them equipped for protests.
Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist told a press conference that over a dozen junctions were targeted as part of a “very significant and coordinated effort to cause massive disruption to the entirety of the M25” during Monday morning’s rush-hour.
“Our intention now is to bring to justice all those who have conspired to bring disruption,” he added.
Despite an attempt to thwart the protests with a proactive operation, protesters managed to climb gantries in several locations, causing lane closures, speed limits and long tailbacks on some parts of the M25.
Mr Twist said it was “unfortunate” that some demonstrators managed to reach their targets but said that the disruption “could have been a whole lot worse” if not for the police operation.
“Police are working very hard to stop this happening again and where it does happen, to move in very quickly, make arrests and get them down as quickly as we possibly can,” he added.
