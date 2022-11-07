M25 brought to a standstill as Just Stop Oil activists scale gantry

Motorists on the M25 in Surrey were brought to a stop as Just Stop Oil activists scaled a gantry above the motorway.

A police van and motorcycle were present at the scene while dozens of cars were forced to stop metres from the gantry that the protesters were occupying.

Activists targeted other locations along the motorway circling Greater London in a call to end all new oil and gas licenses.

Surrey Police said it was dealing with activists on motorway gantries at various junctions, with several arrests already made.