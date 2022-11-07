The United Nations (UN) secretary general António Guterres has warned global leaders that humanity is “losing the fight of our lives” as climate change continues to worsen.

“We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator,” the Portuguese diplomat said during his Cop27 opening speech in Egypt.

Mr Guterres added: “The answer is in our hands, the clock is ticking.

“Our planet is fast approaching tipping points that would make climate chaos irreversible.”

