Man struck and killed by falling tree as life-threatening storm batters California

The 82-year-old’s death comes amid dangerous storms across the state

Julia Reinstein
Monday 05 February 2024 19:01
California reels from powerful storm

A man was killed by a falling redwood tree amid dangerous storms in California.

Police were called to a home in Yuba City on Sunday evening in response to reports that a tree had fallen on a person, the Yuba City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers who arrived at the address found a man “lying underneath a very large redwood tree in his backyard.” Emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures, but were unable to revive him.

Law enforcement officials identified the deceased man to ABC 10 as David Gomes, 82.

Mr Gomes is believed to have been using a ladder and attempting to clear the tree away from his home when it fell. A neighbor who reported the incident last saw him around 3pm that day, and heard the tree fall around 5pm.

“This was an unfortunate accident and our condolences are with the male’s family and friends,” police said.

Since Sunday, California has been experiencing severe storms, including heavy rain, snow, and wind.

Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a state of emergency for eight counties, which include Los Angeles and San Diego.

Roadways all across the state are flooded, and hundreds of thousands of people are without power.

