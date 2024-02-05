Atmospheric river sweeps into California with ‘life-threatening’ floods and hurricane-force winds: Latest
‘Streams and small rivers, as well as the Los Angeles River through the San Fernando Valley and metro LA will rise quickly and turn into very dangerous raging rivers,’ forecasters say
Atmospheric river comes to SoCal
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued a stern warning on Sunday afternoon, saying that the incoming storm is “dangerous” and comes “with major risks to life and property,” including “substantial flooding”.
“Residents should heed any evacuation orders. Stay off the roads, especially the freeways, this afternoon through at least Monday morning,” they said.
The first-ever hurricane-force wind warning was issued in northern California in the early hours of Sunday, with wind gusts of almost 90mph reported even before the full force of the storm was set to hit the state.
California was preparing for weeks worth of rainfall over the coming few days, raising the threat of dangerous flooding and mudslides. Los Angeles could see 15 inches of rainfall through Wednesday, forecasters said.
More than 242,000 customers in the state were without power just before 5pm on Sunday. More than a foot of snow in 24 hours has already been observed northwest of Lake Tahoe.
Evacuation orders issued in Ventura County
The Weather Prediction Center registered a level four out of four on the scale of the risk of flash flooding and excessive rainfall around Los Angeles County as well as the traverse mountain ranges two days in a row.
Evacuation orders were issued in Ventura County, an area facing runoff coming down from mountain areas seeing a foot of rain.
Large parts of the California coastline were placed under flood watches, in addition to the issuing of warnings of the strong winds.
Golf touranment cancelled amid heavy rains
Heavy rainfall and hurricane-force winds in California have cancelled the final round of the professional golf tournament at Pebble Beach in Monterey County.
The PGA Tour ended the event after only three days, as the forecast showed heavy rain on Monday, naming Wyndham Clark the winner.
California governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in eight counties with a combined population of more than 20 million people, and flash flood warnings were issued for parts of Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
‘One of the most dramatic weather days in recent memory’
California was hit by a significant atmospheric river on Sunday, with warnings being issued of major flash flooding, dangerous winds, tornadoes in some areas, and large amounts of snow in the mountains.
By early afternoon, more than 100,000 customers were out of power, according to poweroutage.us.
Rockslides and mudslides were set to hit the state as it faced months worth of rain in the course of days in the mountains just north of Los Angeles, The Washington Post noted.
The National Weather Service in Oxnard said the ongoing event “one of the most dramatic weather days in recent memory,” adding that the flash flooding could be “life-threatening”.
LA Fire Department issues evacuation order ahead of expected landslides
As of Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department had told some residents living in the Shadow Hills area of the San Fernando Valley to evacuate because of the possible landslides that may following the heavy rain set to hit the area until Tuesday.
The Sunland Senior Citizen Center and Lake View Terrace Recreation Center are serving as evacuation centres, and the department urged residents to take larger animals to the Hansen Dam Horse Park and LA Equestrian Center.
Shadow Hills has a significant number of stables and riding clubs, CNN noted.
“Debris flows can bring water, mud, boulders, and other debris that can cover cars and houses. Pack all people and pets into your vehicle and leave the area immediately,” the department said in a statement.
‘A threat to lives and property’
More than seven million sandbags have been prepared to stem the flow of the expected water flows, the director of the California Office of Emergency Services, Nancy Ward, told the press on Saturday.
Eric Schoening at the National Weather Service said, “This damaging flooding will be a threat to lives and property,” according to CNN.
The worst of the storm is expected to hit the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
