The National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued a stern warning on Sunday afternoon, saying that the incoming storm is “dangerous” and comes “with major risks to life and property,” including “substantial flooding”.

“Residents should heed any evacuation orders. Stay off the roads, especially the freeways, this afternoon through at least Monday morning,” they said.

The first-ever hurricane-force wind warning was issued in northern California in the early hours of Sunday, with wind gusts of almost 90mph reported even before the full force of the storm was set to hit the state.

California was preparing for weeks worth of rainfall over the coming few days, raising the threat of dangerous flooding and mudslides. Los Angeles could see 15 inches of rainfall through Wednesday, forecasters said.

More than 242,000 customers in the state were without power just before 5pm on Sunday. More than a foot of snow in 24 hours has already been observed northwest of Lake Tahoe.