Death toll rises to nine in California storms as mudslides ravage Los Angeles
Four people were killed in California from falling trees
The death toll has increased to nine people from California’s severe storms.
The storm, which has unleashed biblical proportions of rain over the past three days, was expected to continue impacting California until Thursday or Friday.
Four people were killed in California from falling trees, the California Office of Emergency Management said. Three were killed in vehicle collisions in the Bay area. Another fatality was caused by a vehicle being swept away in a flood channel.
An individual was killed trying to cross the US-Mexico border across the Tijuana River.
More than 400 landslides have sent thick rivers of mud through the streets of Los Angeles leaving an unknown number of homes and vehicles badly damaged.
