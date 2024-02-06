Three dead as atmospheric river storm brings half a year’s rain to California in just two days: Latest
More than 20 million people in eight counties under state of emergency, including San Diego and Los Angeles
Atmospheric river comes to SoCal
Historic levels of rainfall are hammering California as a powerful storm moved across the state bringing flooding, mudslides and power outages, with at least three people killed by falling trees.
Half a year’s worth of rain – 10 inches – fell in Los Angeles and surrounding areas on Monday, marking the third wettest two-day period on record, and more was expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Virtually all of Southern California was under flash flood advisories and watches, with multiple counties under states of emergency – affecting around 20 million people.
Crews were rescuing people from fast-moving water in various parts of Southern California.
At a news conference, authorities said rain would taper off in intensity on Tuesday, but the threat of flooding remained high due to “extremely saturated” grounds.
This is the second storm powered by an atmospheric river, a narrow stream of concentrated moisture in the atmosphere, to blow into California within two weeks, and much of the state was still drying out from the last storm.
New daily rain record set for downtown LA
The previous daily rainfall record for downtown LA has been smashed thanks to the atmospheric river percipitation over the weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, the daily record rainfall was 2.55 inches, set in 1927.
On Sunday the record was shattered when 4.10 inches of rain soaked the city.
The rainfall put the 14 million individuals living between LA and San Diego under rare high-risk flash-flood warnings.
Storm responders 'undergoing one hell of an operation,' says Biden
US president Joe Biden said responders in California were “undergoing one hell of an operation” while speaking on a phone call with Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass during a press conference.
Mr Biden was asked by Ms Bass whether he would like to say something about the historic rainfall and damages California was experiencing.
He said the federal government would provide whatever assistance is needed.“We’ll get any help on the way as soon as you guys request it,” he said. “So just let me know. That’s why I’m calling.”
LA residents sent flash flood warnings
In Los Angeles, residents were sent warnings for flash floods on Sunday.
The alerts advised people not to travel unless evacuating or “fleeing the area” due to a “dangerous and life-threatening” situation.
Science behind atmospheric rivers
Four people found safe after avalanche north of Las Vegas
Four people were found safe after an avalanche north of Las Vegas, authorities said on Monday.
The avalanche was reported in Lee Canyon, about 50 miles northwest of downtown Las Vegas, according to Clark County officials.
Las Vegas police said in a post on X the avalanche triggered a search-and-rescue effort after “several” people were reported missing. Police later on Monday said four people were reported missing.
“Everyone has been located and is safe. We are currently assisting people off the mountain,” police said in a follow-up post.
LA County flood advisories in place until 9pm
Tornadoes ‘not out of the question’ as California storms rage
The National Weather Service (NWS) said tornadoes were unlikely, but “not out of the question” as the second atmospheric river continues to batter California.
Monday saw extreme winds and rain across the state, prompting blackouts and mudslides. NWS meteorologist David Gomberg previously told CBS: “We do have a lot of low-level rotation in the atmosphere that could spawn some waterspout activity over coastal waters.
“And [it’s] not out of the question that we could get a brief small tornado across the region.”
Mr Gomberg added that “the most favourable” conditions for a tornado would have been on Sunday night and reiterated that the possibility of one is very slim.
Preliminary damage from California storms could reach up to $11 billion
The preliminary total damage and economic loss from the intense storms and record rainfall in California this week could be between $9 billion and $11 billion, according to AccuWeather.
The forecaster’s preliminary estimate largely accounts for damage to homes, businesses, infrastructure, facilities, roadways, and vehicles from both rain and snow, as well as over 900,000 reported power outages at the height of the storm.
There has also been significant disruption and costs to businesses from travel impediments including blocked roads, train delays, flight cancellations, rerouting, and shipping interruptions.
AccuWeather’s preliminary estimates reflects damage and negative impacts to the economy that have occurred through the end storm, as additional damage is expected to accrue as southern parts of the state through Monday night and until Thursday as thunderstorms continue.
Sunday ‘one of the worst day on record for power outages caused by storms’
The chief operating officer of California utility Pacific Gas & Electric has said that the storm that hit California on Sunday was one of the most damaging single-day storms on record in terms of outages.
According to NBC, Sumeet Singh called the storm that hit the company’s service area, which covers a huge area of the state from Northern to near Southern California, yesterday “intense.”
“In terms of outage totals, this was one of the top three most damaging single day storms on record,” he said, per the outlet, adding that wind gusts in northern counties including Marin and Santa Clara, were higher than 80 mph.
“The strong winds caused trees and other objects to fly into our equipment and take out power,” Mr Singh said.
