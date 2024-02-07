✕ Close Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods and landslides

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

California officials have warned residents not to let their guard down as storm conditions eased on Wednesday morning across the state - but more rain and mountain snow were expected later in the day.

The storm, which has unleashed biblical proportions of rain over the past three days, was expected to continue impacting California until Thursday or Friday.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass asked residents to stay prepared for more rain, and warned about the risk of saturated hillsides. “We cannot drop our guard,” she said.

At least four people have died. One person was killed trying to cross the US-Mexico border across the Tijuana River channel, and three people from falling trees in northern California amid hurricane-force winds.

The storm, caused by a massive atmospheric river, has led to one of the wettest two-day periods in southern California’s record.

In Los Angeles’ Westwood neighbourhood, nearly 12 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, according to US Stormwatch. Over 400 mudslides have cascaded through the city, leaving an unknown number of homes damaged.