California officials have warned residents not to let their guard down as storm conditions eased on Wednesday morning across the state - but more rain and mountain snow were expected later in the day.
The storm, which has unleashed biblical proportions of rain over the past three days, was expected to continue impacting California until Thursday or Friday.
Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass asked residents to stay prepared for more rain, and warned about the risk of saturated hillsides. “We cannot drop our guard,” she said.
At least four people have died. One person was killed trying to cross the US-Mexico border across the Tijuana River channel, and three people from falling trees in northern California amid hurricane-force winds.
The storm, caused by a massive atmospheric river, has led to one of the wettest two-day periods in southern California’s record.
In Los Angeles’ Westwood neighbourhood, nearly 12 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, according to US Stormwatch. Over 400 mudslides have cascaded through the city, leaving an unknown number of homes damaged.
ICYMI:San Diego officials warn of potential price gougers
Local government officials in San Diego urged residents to report any incidents of price gouging during the storm on essential items like housing, gas, food and other necessary supplies.
“Price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal. Here’s where to report it,” wrote San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, sharing a link on X.
California saw raw sewage spills amid heavy rain
On Monday, 1,000,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into California’s Dominguez Channel, which leads to the Pacific Ocean. Los Angeles County Public Health officials closed the Cabrillo Beach Ocean Waters in San Pedro as a result. The beach will remain closed until officials can conduct bacterial testing, officials said.
Meanwhile, two separate sewage spills have impacted beaches in Long Beach, California.
Approximately five million gallons of sewage spilled into the Dominguez Channel, subsequently running off into the Port of Long Beach and Compton Creek leading to the Los Angeles River, according to a statement from the City of Long Beach.
Another 40,000 gallons of sewage were also released into the City of Commerce in a separate incident, according to city officials.
“These spills occurred early this morning, prompting immediate action from local authorities,” the city’s statement reads. “The exact cause of the sewage spills is currently under investigation, with capacity issues due to heavy rains and potential sewer damage being considered as possible factors.”
Heavy cloudburst forecast for Wednesday
While the storm has eased and Southern California was expected to begin drying out in a day, a surge of heavy rain in a short period is expected over Los Angeles with some areas areas also expected to see a few inches of rain.
The forecast shows California can expect a sunny weekend, but saturated grounds means there is still some risk of mudslides on Wednesday.
ICYMI: Four rescued after avalanche at Nevada ski resort
Four people who were reported missing after an avalanche at a Nevada ski resort have been found safe.
The avalanche hit the Lee Canyon ski resort on Monday in south Nevada, around an hour outside of Las Vegas.
Search and rescue teams from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the site to try and locate several people who were reported missing.
They announced on X on Monday that four people were initially reported missing, but now everyone has been located and is safe, adding that they were assisting people off the mountain.
Lee Canyon has experienced about one to two feet of snow within the past two days and will be closed on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Amelia Neath has more...
Four rescued after avalanche at Nevada ski resort
Everyone has been accounted for after an avalanche hit a Nevada ski resort on Monday
ICYMI: Border crossing death reported
A person died on Tuesday as they tried to cross the US-Mexico border into California, US Customs and Border Protection said.
The individual was swept away in the Tijuana River channel which has become swollen due to the storm conditions.
A San Diego lifeguard raft was unable to reach the person before they died, the agency said, according to a report from AP.
'We’re not done with this storm yet'
Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass has issued a new message asking LA residents to stay prepared for more rain.
"We cannot drop our guard. We are expecting rain this evening and a surge of heavy rains in a short period of time that may impact tomorrow's commute. And as was described this morning, our hillsides are already saturated."
"We are at zero storm-related fatalities and that is again due to Angelinos heeding our warning."
“And as always, we urge just to say, stay safe.”
475 mudslides reported from LA
Officials say there have been a total of 475 mudslides in Los Angeles since the storm began over the weekend.
Thirty-eight buildings now need inspection due to mudslides and slope failures.
The city has also, at its most recent count, a record of 390 fallen trees and branches and 441 potholes. Authorities also said they've cleared 963 catch basins and stormwater conveyance systems.
ICYMI: California firefighters post warning about downed power lines
California firefighters in Placer County, east of Sacramento, posted a warning about the danger of downed power lines.
In the video, downed lines can be seen sparking and even catching fire despite the saturated vegetation. “If you see down lines, call and report, do not touch or attempt to cross,” CAL Fire warned.
