At least six people dead in Maui as Hawaii wildfires continue to burn out of control

At least six people have died in wildfires raging on the Hawaiian island of Maui, mayor Richard Bissen Jr says.

Several others are unaccounted for while hospitals on Maui are overwhelmed by burn and smoke inhalation victims, officials said.

Mr Bissen Jr said the fatalities had been confirmed moments before a news conference on Wednesday.

“I’m sad to report that just before coming on this, it was confirmed we’ve had six fatalities. We are still in a search and rescue mode.”

Wildfires whipped up by strong winds from Hurricane Dora have destroyed homes, knocked out 911 and cell services, and forced residents to flee into the ocean.

Search and rescue teams are struggling to reach parts of Maui cut off in by three out-of-control blazes.

Earlier Governor Josh Brown, who is expected to return to Hawaii on Wednesday night, said in a statement he was anticipating fatalities on Maui.

“Heroic efforts by first responders have prevented many casualties from occurring, but some loss of life is expected,” Mr Brown said.

An aerial view of a wildfire in Kihei, Maui County, Hawaii (Clint Hansen of Maui Real Estate Radio/TMX via REUTERS)

Thousands of people were evacuated from Maui and Big Island after wildfires destroyed buildings, cut off power to 15,000 residents and burned through thousands of acres.

A dozen residents of Lahaina were rescued by the US Coast Guard on Tuesday night after throwing themselves into the ocean to escape a blaze that has destroyed large parts of the historic town.

Another fire is threatening buildings in the southern coastal town of Kihei, and a third fire raging in the inland mountainous region of Kula is yet to be contained.

Sylvia Luke, Hawaii’s lieutenant governor, told CNN that the state was facing an “unprecedented” natural disaster and called on the White House to declare a federal emergency to provide immediate support.

“We are already in communication with other hospital systems about relieving the burden — the reality is that we need to fly people out of Maui to give them burn support because Maui Hospital cannot do extensive burn treatment,” Ms Luke told CNN on Wednesday morning.

The fires may now surpass the devastation of 1992’s Hurricane Iniki, which killed six people and caused $3.1bn in damage.