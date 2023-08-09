Hawaii wildfires - live updates: Maui and Big Island evacuated as Hurricane Dora winds fuel blazes
Lahaina fire is forcing evacuations, follow the latest updates on what’s happening right now
Brush Fires Rage In Hawaii
Evacuations are underway on Hawaii’s Big Island and Maui as wildfires fueled by Hurricane Dora tear through buildings and push some to jump into the ocean to escape the flames.
The Hawaii National Guard was called in to support emergency workers following a proclamation issued on Tuesday by Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke – the acting governor during Governor Josh Green’s out-of-state travel.
In the Pacific Ocean south of the Hawaii archipelago, category four Hurricane Dora is pushing on the fires with winds of 130mph. At about 5am ET on Wednesday, it was located about 740 miles southwest of Honolulu, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Maui hospitals have been overwhelmed with people suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, Ms Luke told CNN, adding that the difficulty in transporting patients between facilities is impeding the emergency response.
“We are already in communication with other hospital systems about relieving the burden — the reality is that we need to fly people out of Maui to give them burn support because Maui hospital cannot do extensive burn treatment,” she told the network. “In addition to dealing with disaster, we’re dealing with major transportation issues as well.”
About 14,500 customers in Maui without power early Wednesday
Fire crews on Maui were battling multiple blazes concentrated in two areas: the popular tourist destination of West Maui and an inland, mountainous region. It wasn’t immediately known how many buildings had burned, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said in a phone interview late Tuesday.
Because of the wind gusts, helicopters weren’t able to dump water on the fires from the sky — or gauge more precise fire sizes — and firefighters were encountering roads blocked by downed trees and power lines as they worked the inland fires, Martin said.
About 14,500 customers in Maui were without power early Wednesday, according to poweroutage.us.
“It’s definitely one of the more challenging days for our island given that it’s multiple fires, multiple evacuations in the different district areas,” Martin said.
FEMA approves disaster declaration
The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, which was passing to the south of the island chain at a safe distance of 500 miles (805 kilometers), was partly to blame for gusts above 60 mph (97 kph) that knocked out power as night fell, rattled homes and grounded firefighting helicopters. Dangerous fire conditions created by strong winds and low humidity were expected to last through Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said.
Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation on behalf of Gov. Josh Green, who is traveling, and activated the Hawaii National Guard.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a disaster declaration to provide assistance with a fire that threatened about 200 homes in and around Kohala Ranch, a rural community with a population of more than 500 on the Big Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. When the request was made, the fire had burned more than 600 acres (243 hectares) and was uncontained. Much of Hawaii was under a red flag warning that continued Wednesday, and two other uncontrolled fires were burning on the Big Island and Maui, officials said.
Hawaii wildfires burn homes and force evacuations, while strong winds complicate the fight
Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday, and rescuers pulled a dozen people escaping smoke and flames from the ocean.
The U.S. Coast Guard responded to areas where people went into the ocean to escape the fire and smoky conditions, Maui County said in a statement. The Coast Guard tweeted that a crew rescued 12 people from the water off Lahaina. A firefighter responding to the West Maui fire was taken to a hospital after experiencing smoke inhalation and was in stable condition, according to Maui County.
Maui County tweeted that multiple roads in Lahaina were closed with a warning: “Do NOT go to Lahaina town.”
Several schools closed Wednesday amid fires and evacuations
Ten Maui schools are closed on Wednesday because of the fires, evacuations efforts and dangerous conditions created by the heavy winds, the Hawaii Department of Education has said.
Officials said that several schools in the southern parts of the island were closed because of the “spreading bushfires and evacuations in the area”.
Maui High School will be used as a shelter for those having been evacuated and will be closed to students and staff.
A number of schools were also shut down on Tuesday because of concerns regarding the heavy winds that the authorities aided in the spreading of the blaze.
VIDEO: Roadside devastated as Hurricane Dora and wildfire tears through island
Hurricane Dora is tearing through the island of Hawaii in apocalyptic scenes as people flee into the sea to escape terrifying wildfires.
Multiple evacuations are taking place across the islands in the popular tourist area of Maui County.
Sevral fires have destroyed homes and buildings across Maui and Lahaina as footage shows whole areas enguled in flames.
Acting Governor Sylvia Luke has issued an emergency proclamation and activated the Hawaii National Guard.
Authorities say “multiple structures” have been burnt and power lines down as flames are fuelled by strong winds from the hurricane.
‘911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down'
Hawaii Lt Gov Sylvia Luke told CNN that the fires are impeding their efforts to transport patients between hospitals.
“We are already in communication with other hospital systems about relieving the burden — the reality is that we need to fly people out of Maui to give them burn support because Maui hospital cannot do extensive burn treatment,” she said. “In addition to dealing with disaster, we’re dealing with major transportation issues as well.”
She added that some areas of the islands have been completely cut off.
“911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down. That’s been part of the problem. The Maui County has not been able to communicate with residents on the west side, the Lahaina side,” Ms Luke told the network.
“What we are trying to do is deploy individuals to go into areas with satellite phone service. We have only been in contact with perhaps one hotel because the one hotel, the people in charge of that hotel have satellite phones,” the former Hawaii House representative said. “That’s the only way you can make connection. It’s impeding communication. It’s impeding efforts to evacuate residents and we are very concerned about that.”
