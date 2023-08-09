✕ Close Brush Fires Rage In Hawaii

Evacuations are underway on Hawaii’s Big Island and Maui as wildfires fueled by Hurricane Dora tear through buildings and push some to jump into the ocean to escape the flames.

The Hawaii National Guard was called in to support emergency workers following a proclamation issued on Tuesday by Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke – the acting governor during Governor Josh Green’s out-of-state travel.

In the Pacific Ocean south of the Hawaii archipelago, category four Hurricane Dora is pushing on the fires with winds of 130mph. At about 5am ET on Wednesday, it was located about 740 miles southwest of Honolulu, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maui hospitals have been overwhelmed with people suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, Ms Luke told CNN, adding that the difficulty in transporting patients between facilities is impeding the emergency response.

“We are already in communication with other hospital systems about relieving the burden — the reality is that we need to fly people out of Maui to give them burn support because Maui hospital cannot do extensive burn treatment,” she told the network. “In addition to dealing with disaster, we’re dealing with major transportation issues as well.”