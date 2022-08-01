Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been killed in a California wildfire which erupted this weekend into the state’s largest of the year so far.

The McKinney Fire, which started on Friday, has grown to 82 square miles (212 sq km) and is 0 per cent contained, according to the state fire agency Cal Fire.

The fire is burning in the Klamath National Forest, near the Oregon border. So far, 2,000 residents and hikers on the Pacific Crest trail have been evacuated. At least 12 homes have burned down.

Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were found dead inside a burnt-out vehicle after the fire tore through a residential neighbourhood.

The bodies were discovered on Sunday morning west of the community of Klamath River, California. The sheriff’s office said they were in the process of identifying the bodies and notifying next-of-kin.

The sheriff also reported that early on Monday, two people were arrested within the McKinney Fire evacuation zone and booked into the county jail. One suspect was booked for possession of burglary tools and the other for burglary within an evacuation zone.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency this weekend over the McKinney Fire after soaring, triple-digit heat, and windy conditions exacerbated the flames. A state of emergency allows more leeway when making decisions related to emergency response and accessing federal aid.

Five states reported new large fires over the weekend - California, Montana, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas.

Nationally, 54 large fires and complexes have burned more than 1.5 million acres. More than 8,700 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents, the National Interagency Fire Center reported. Hot and dry conditions will continue across the Plains, Texas, Southeast and Midwest, with very little rain expected.

In Idaho, the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has burned more than 75 square miles (196 square km) near the town of Salmon.

The Elmo wildfire in northwestern Montana almost tripled in size to 11 square miles (28 square km).

Angela Crawford leans against a fence as a wildfire called the McKinney fire burns a hillside above her home in Klamath National Forest, Calif., on Saturday, July 30, 2022 (AP)

On Friday, the House of Representatives approved a bill that would help communities in western states with the increasing threat of wildfires and drought linked to the climate crisis. Such incidents have led to billions of dollars in damage in the last few years.

The legislation would boost pay for fire fighters, increase mitigation efforts in affected areas, put in place protective measures for watersheds, and simplify the process for victims to receive federal aid.

This article is being updated