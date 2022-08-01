McKinney fire: Two dead in California blaze as seven heat-related deaths feared in Oregon
More wildfires are burning in Montana and Idaho
The McKinney fire raging across northern California has now left two dead.
The blaze, which started on Friday, has now reached nearly 80 square miles — larger than Washington, DC
Evacuations have been ordered for a large swath of Siskiyou County, including parts of Yreka, the county seat, with a population of 8,000.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, and the blaze remains completely uncontained.
Other large fires are burning in Alaska, Idaho and other corners of the western US as the country goes through one of the most active wildfire seasons in years.
Meanwhile, at least seven heat-related deaths are suspected from last week’s heatwave in Oregon, reports the Associated Press, as the normally temperate Pacific Northwest reached over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).
Wildfires are expected to grow worse in the coming decades as the climate crisis makes conditions in many parts of the planet hotter and drier — two crucial elements for intense blazes.
The western US is currently experiencing a decades-long “megadrought” fuelled by the climate crisis that has dried out vegetation and created near-ideal conditions for fire growth.
The McKinney fire is sending a huge plume of smoke over northern California and Oregon
The Elmo Fire in Montana has expanded to nearly 13,000 acres – 20 square miles – overnight, with “critical fire weather” expected today
The western edge of Yreka, the largest city in Siskiyou County, is currently under mandatory evacuation orders – with more of the city under an evacuation warning
Two people have been arrested within the evacuation zone for the McKinney Fire, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff, both charged with burglary-related offenses
As of Sunday night, the McKinney Fire had reached over 50,000 acres – nearly 80 square miles, larger than Washington, DC
Another new fire in Montana, the Elmo Fire, had reached over 10,000 acres
The Moose Fire in Idaho, which started a couple weeks ago, has reached nearly 50,000 acres and remains just 23 per cent contained
Two people killed
Two people have died in a vehicle as the McKinney Fire blazed through northern California, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office
The car was on a residential driveway near the community of Klamath River
McKinney fire grows to nearly 80 square miles
Northern California’s McKinney fire has reached nearly 80 square miles and is completely uncontained after exploding in size over the weekend
