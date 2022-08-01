Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1659364897

McKinney fire: Two dead in California blaze as seven heat-related deaths feared in Oregon

More wildfires are burning in Montana and Idaho

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Monday 01 August 2022 15:41
Comments
2 found dead in car as crews battle largest California wildfire

The McKinney fire raging across northern California has now left two dead.

The blaze, which started on Friday, has now reached nearly 80 square miles — larger than Washington, DC

Evacuations have been ordered for a large swath of Siskiyou County, including parts of Yreka, the county seat, with a population of 8,000.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, and the blaze remains completely uncontained.

Other large fires are burning in Alaska, Idaho and other corners of the western US as the country goes through one of the most active wildfire seasons in years.

Meanwhile, at least seven heat-related deaths are suspected from last week’s heatwave in Oregon, reports the Associated Press, as the normally temperate Pacific Northwest reached over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Wildfires are expected to grow worse in the coming decades as the climate crisis makes conditions in many parts of the planet hotter and drier — two crucial elements for intense blazes.

The western US is currently experiencing a decades-long “megadrought” fuelled by the climate crisis that has dried out vegetation and created near-ideal conditions for fire growth.

1659364888

The McKinney fire is sending a huge plume of smoke over northern California and Oregon

The McKinney Fire (located in the red circle) is sending tons of smoke out into Oregon

(AirNow.gov)
Ethan Freedman1 August 2022 15:41
1659363807

A kitten who survived the McKinney Fire hides among rocks in the Klamath National Forest

(AFP via Getty Images)
Ethan Freedman1 August 2022 15:23
1659363399

The Elmo Fire in Montana has expanded to nearly 13,000 acres – 20 square miles – overnight, with “critical fire weather” expected today

Ethan Freedman1 August 2022 15:16
1659362984

The western edge of Yreka, the largest city in Siskiyou County, is currently under mandatory evacuation orders – with more of the city under an evacuation warning

Ethan Freedman1 August 2022 15:09
1659362444

Two people have been arrested within the evacuation zone for the McKinney Fire, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff, both charged with burglary-related offenses

Ethan Freedman1 August 2022 15:00
1659362174

As of Sunday night, the McKinney Fire had reached over 50,000 acres – nearly 80 square miles, larger than Washington, DC

Another new fire in Montana, the Elmo Fire, had reached over 10,000 acres

The Moose Fire in Idaho, which started a couple weeks ago, has reached nearly 50,000 acres and remains just 23 per cent contained

Ethan Freedman1 August 2022 14:56
1659361700

Two people killed

Two people have died in a vehicle as the McKinney Fire blazed through northern California, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office

The car was on a residential driveway near the community of Klamath River

Ethan Freedman1 August 2022 14:48
1659361057

McKinney fire grows to nearly 80 square miles

Northern California’s McKinney fire has reached nearly 80 square miles and is completely uncontained after exploding in size over the weekend

Ethan Freedman1 August 2022 14:37

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in