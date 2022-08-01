✕ Close 2 found dead in car as crews battle largest California wildfire

The McKinney fire raging across northern California has now left two dead.

The blaze, which started on Friday, has now reached nearly 80 square miles — larger than Washington, DC

Evacuations have been ordered for a large swath of Siskiyou County, including parts of Yreka, the county seat, with a population of 8,000.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, and the blaze remains completely uncontained.

Other large fires are burning in Alaska, Idaho and other corners of the western US as the country goes through one of the most active wildfire seasons in years.

Meanwhile, at least seven heat-related deaths are suspected from last week’s heatwave in Oregon, reports the Associated Press, as the normally temperate Pacific Northwest reached over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Wildfires are expected to grow worse in the coming decades as the climate crisis makes conditions in many parts of the planet hotter and drier — two crucial elements for intense blazes.

The western US is currently experiencing a decades-long “megadrought” fuelled by the climate crisis that has dried out vegetation and created near-ideal conditions for fire growth.