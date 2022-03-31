In penguins, on Everest, in human blood: The explosion of microplastics

Why are they all over the planet, including in our blood?

Microplastics have been found in the air, water, and remote parts of the globe’s landmass.

That’s because they are light and can be easily spread around the world by wind and water, and “do not” or “hardly” decompose, said Vethaak.

The bigger bits of plastic often blow away when being transported to landfill, and end up cluttering drains and eventually enter fresh waterways and oceans where they begin to degrade, according to WWF. Littering is also a problem, as is flushing wet wipes and sanitary products down toilets. Microfibres are also released into waterways when we wash our clothes, according to the group.

Manufactured microplastics, like those found in rinse-off cosmetics such as shower gel, can also get through water filtration systems. In 2018, the British government banned the sale of products containing microbeads to prevent them entering the sea. The government said just one shower was thought to send 100,000 microbeads down the drain and into the ocean.

“Studies have found microplastics in very secluded areas, like mountains or an isolated lake,” said Danopoulos. “They’re really everywhere ... once they’re in the environment it’s very difficult to get them out and they stay in the environment for hundreds of years.”

Microplastics have been discovered at their highest point on Earth, near the summit of Mount Everest (Getty Images)

In 2020, a study was published which said microplastics had been discovered at their highest point on Earth, near the summit of Mount Everest. The microplastics could have ended up there thanks to the clothes and equipment of explorers, or have been blown there from nearby cities, one of the researchers told The Independent at the time.