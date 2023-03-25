Mississippi tornado live: At least 24 killed and town of Rolling Fork wiped out
Several towns devastated in Mississippi and Alabama, thousands without power
At least 24 people have been killed and four are missing after tornadoes tore through parts of the US South overnight, according to emergency officials.
A number of towns appeared to have taken direct hits in Mississippi and Alabama, and people remain trapped under rubble on Saturday morning.
The rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork, Mississippi were hit by a reportedly “mile-wide”, 70mph tornado along with Winona and Amory in Alabama. The massive supercell storm also brought hail the size of golf balls.
Stormchaser and multimedia journalist Jordan Hall tweeted devastating footage on Saturday morning of the tornado aftermath in Rolling Fork in Mississippi’s Sharkey County.
About 30 percent of county residences are mobile homes or housing other than homes or apartments, according to a 2021 survey by the federal Census Bureau, The New York Times reports; a fifth of the residents in the town, which is predominantly Black, are under the federal poverty line, it adds.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency on Saturday morning posted an update confirming “dozens injured, 4 missing due to last night’s tornadoes.
“We have numerous local and state search and state rescue teams that continue to work this morning. A number of assets are on the ground to assist those that have been impacted.”
First tornado-related death recorded in Alabama
An Alabama man has been killed after being trapped inside his mobile home during the Friday night tornadoes, CNN reported.
A spokesperson for the Morgan County emergency department confirmed the death and told the outlet it was unclear whether one powerful tornado or two separate storms devastated the area.
The death toll currently stands at 24, with the Morgan County fatality the only recorded so far in Alabama.
‘People are trapped'
People were still trapped on Saturday morning in the town of Rolling Rock, Mississippi, near the Louisiana border, former mayor Fred Miller told FOX Weather.
“The west part of Rolling Fork is a residential area, and just a number of houses over there have been completely destroyed,” Mr Miller said. “Highway 61, where most of our businesses are, all of the businesses on 61 have been completely destroyed. People are trapped in a couple of the eateries, and people are trying to get them out now.”
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves tweeted on Saturday that he had “just completed” a command briefing with “our disaster response team.”
‘Devastating damage -- as everyone knows,” he tweeted. “I am on my way to Sharkey County to be with the people first hit. We are blessed with brave, capable responders and loving neighbors. Please continue to pray.”
