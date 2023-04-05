At least five killed after major tornado strikes Missouri in dead of night

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least five people have been killed after a large tornado tore through rural Missouri in the middle of the night.

The twister struck in Bollinger County, 50 miles south of St Louis, at around 3.30am, authorities said.

Emergency crews began searching with flashlights in the darkness for survivors after a number of homes were obliterated and trees uprooted.

The severe storm system is the latest in a wave of extreme weather that has threatened tens of millions of people in recent days.

Warnings were issued on Tuesday in central states including Missouri and Arkansas over potentially powerful tornadoes, “softball-sized” hail and strong winds.

Large parts of the Midwest and South remained under storm warnings and watches on Wednesday.

Nighttime storms and tornadoes can be particularly dangerous since most people are asleep. Missouri State Emergency Management Agency issued a detailed warning for residents to take extra precautions and remain alert on Tuesday.

Last week, a powerful storm system, which reportedly spawned dozens of tornadoes, left 32 people dead and destroyed buildings in 11 states including Arkansas, Iowa, and Missouri.

This article is being updated