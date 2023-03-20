Dirty parking lot snow pile topped with Target shopping cart gets its own name

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pile of dirty snow in a parking lot topped with a Target shopping cart has received its own name and has been predicted to stick around until May.

The pile of snow in the Eden Prairie Center parking lot has been dubbed “Mount Eden Prairie”.

The town is located southwest of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The area received a record amount of snow during the 2022-2023 winter season. As of 19 March, the Twin Cities had received 81.2 inches of snow – the eighth snowiest winter recorded, according to KARE 11.

The 2010-2011 winter is the only other season in the 21st century making it into the top ten, coming in fourth place with 86.6 inches of snow. The rest were recorded between 1916 and 1992.

In Duluth in northeast Minnesota, 121.3 inches of snow had fallen as of 17 March, the sixth snowiest on record.

Visitors to the Eden Prairie Center could be seen climbing the snow pile.

“This is peak Minnesotan content,” one Twitter user said.

“Should put a 24 7 camera on it and have a pool to guess when it falls,” another added.

One account holder posted footage appearing to show the moment the cart was placed on the pile.

“Minnesota culture is talking and laughing about this shopping cart,” another Twitter user said.

“Lmao wtf is this, I’m too California to comprehend this image,” one person responded.

“Every time it snows, parking lots the size of small cities need to be cleared and the result is mountains of snow like this that don’t fully melt until early-mid May. And someone put a shopping cart atop one and it’s all Minnesotans on reddit are talking about,” the account holder responded.